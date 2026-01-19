The Ambriola Company Issues Recall of Cheese Products Because of Listeria Health Risk

West Caldwell, NJ — The Ambriola Company is recalling select cheese products after routine testing confirmed the presence of Listeria monocytogenes, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.

Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

Out of an abundance of caution, the Company is also recalling additional cheese products processed at the same facility in West Caldwell, New Jersey.

No illnesses have been reported to date. That said, customers who have symptoms of listeria infection should contact their healthcare provider.

The affected products were distributed to retail stores and distributors nationwide between November 3, 2025 and November 20, 2025 and include:

Retail Product (Exact Weight) Expiration Dates Locatelli Pecorino Romano Grated 4 oz. cup 05/03/26, 05/10/26, 05/17/26 Locatelli Grated Pecorino Romano 8 oz. cup Floor Display Shipper Dated Production

04/06/26, 04/11/26, 04/12/26, 04/15/26,

04/17/26

Regular Stock Dated Product

05/05/26, 05/06/26, 05/07/26, 05/10/26

05/12/26, 05/14/26, 05/17/26 Boar’s Head Grated Pecorino Romano 6 oz. cup 03/04/26, 03/12/2026 Members Mark 1.5 lb. Bag 03/25/26, 03/30/26, 04/05/26

Product Sold by Variable Random Weights Bulk Product-Expiration Dates Locatelli Grated Pecorino Romano 03/04/26, 03/06/26, 03/11/26, 03/13/26 Ambriola Grated Pecorino Romano 02/28/26, 03/04/26, 03/11/26 Pinna Grated Pecorino Romano 03/11/26 Boar’s Head Pecorino Romano Grated bag 03/03/26, 03/12/26

No other Ambriola, Locatelli, Member’s Mark, Pinna, or Boar’s Head products are included in the recall.

Customers who purchased the affected products should not consume them and either dispose of them or return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. For more information, contact Ambriola at 1-800-962-8224 from Monday through Friday from 9:00am – 4:00 pm ET.

“We take food safety very seriously and immediately alerted stores and distributors to remove the affected products from shelves,” said Phil Marfuggi, chief executive officer. “We are working closely with the FDA and continuing to test our products and facilities to fully understand the situation.”

Ambriola has suspended production and distribution of affected products as the Company conducts a thorough review of all sanitation and food safety procedures.