Zippo and Grillo’s Pickles Launch Limited-Edition Windproof Lighter Collaboration

BRADFORD, Pa., — Zippo Manufacturing Company (“Zippo”), the world-renowned maker of the iconic Zippo® windproof lighter, and Grillo’s Pickles, the all-natural, always fresh, cult-favorite refrigerated pickle brand, have joined forces to launch a bold, limited-edition lighter that blends craftsmanship with flavor-inspired creativity in honor of National Pickle Day. The Zippo x Grillo’s Windproof Lighter captures the essence of Grillo’s signature Hot Spears through Zippo’s classic design.

Set over a bold Grass Green Matte finish, the lighter showcases a vibrant illustration of Grillo’s Hot Spears, produced using Zippo’s advanced Texture Print process to create a striking, tactile effect that you can see and feel. The reverse side features Grillo’s mascot, Sam Sam, resting beneath the brand’s signature wordmark in a playful Color Image design.

“Zippo and Grillo’s Pickles share a deep appreciation for craftsmanship, quality , and character,” said Brent Tyler, vice president of global marketing for Zippo Manufacturing Company. “This collaboration celebrates the unique spirit and creativity both brands are known for, bringing together timeless design and bold flavor in one exciting piece.”

Like every Zippo windproof lighter, this limited-edition keepsake is made in the USA, features all-metal construction and is backed by Zippo’s famous lifetime guarantee: “it works or we fix it, free.”

“We love partnering with brands that share our passion for quality and creativity,” said Grillo’s CMO Mark Luker. “Our collab with Zippo for National Pickle Day captures the spirit of both brands in a way that’s fun, unexpected, and original.”

This exclusive collaboration celebrates the heritage of two iconic brands known for their originality and quality. Only 100 lighters were produced for this limited-edition launch and are available for purchase at both zippo.com and grillos.com for $44.95. For additional information, please reach out to zippo@fwv-us.com.

About Zippo

One of the most recognized brands in the world, Zippo was founded in 1932 by George G. Blaisdell in Bradford, Pennsylvania, where it has since manufactured over 650 million Zippo® windproof lighters. With the exception of improvements to the flint wheel and modifications in case finishes, the Zippo windproof lighter remains unchanged and is backed by the company’s famous lifetime guarantee – “It works, or we fix it free.” Zippo’s diverse product line includes windproof lighters and accessories; lighter fuel and butane; candles, candle lighters and torches; and a robust line of heat, flame and lifestyle products for outdoor enthusiasts. Zippo products are sold in over 160 countries. Zippo also owns the Bradford-based W.R. Case & Sons Cutlery Company and the Wellsville, NY-based Northern Lights Enterprises, Inc. as well as the trademarks to the Ronson and Ronsonol brands in the United States. For more information, visit zippo.com.

About Grillo’s Pickles Grillo’s Pickles has been on a mission to keep pickles real since 2008, when a 100-year-old family recipe first hit the streets of Boston in a wooden pickle cart. What started as a grassroots passion for garden-fresh, no-BS ingredients, has grown into a cult-favorite brand known for its crunchy, cold-packed, preservative-free pickles.

All Grillo’s Pickles products are made cold, shipped cold and sold cold to deliver the fresh, tangy, satisfying crunch you’ve been searching for—with none of the junk. In 2025, Grillo’s expanded production with a new state-of-the-art facility in Indiana to meet growing nationwide demand. With a strong presence in over 28,000 stores nationwide, Grillo ‘s has become a fridge staple for real-food lovers. Grillo’s is more than just a pickle—it’s a lifestyle brand known for its irreverent spirit and unexpected collaborations. Grillo’s has earned a reputation for driving culture, turning heads and having fun while staying true to its roots: real pickles made with real ingredients for real people. For more, visit grillos.com or follow @grillospickles.