U.S. Dairy Webinar Tackles Navigating Dairy Foods in the 2025-2030 Dietary Guidelines

A recent webinar by U.S. Dairy discussed the role dairy foods may play in the USDA’s 2025-2030 Dietary Guidelines.

The 2025-2030 Dietary Guidelines for Americans (DGA) bring familiar recommendations alongside updated guidance. With each release, nutrition professionals face important questions about how to interpret and apply the guidance in practice.

As science continues to evolve, understanding what’s new and what it means is key to delivering relevant, evidence-based recommendations.

In the webinar, nutrition experts Toby Amidor, MS, RD, CDN and Tom Brenna, PhD and discuss key updates in the latest DGA, their implications for nutrition practice and how evolving evidence on whole foods and dietary patterns is shaping recommendations.

The webinar also explores current research on dairy foods across a range of fat levels, offers practical communication strategies and closes with dedicated FAQ discussion.

View the webinar here.