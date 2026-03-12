American Dairy Association North East Seeks Whole Milk Success Stories, Challenges From Dairy Farmers, Industry Reps

Online Form Available to Help Track Opportunities Throughout the Region

SYRACUSE, N.Y. – American Dairy Association North East created an online form for dairy farmers and industry representatives to share successes and challenges to working with local schools to place whole milk on lunch menus.

“Now that the Whole Milk for Healthy Kids Act has been signed into law, we want to hear how you are working with your local schools to offer whole milk for lunch,” said ADA North East CEO John Chrisman. “We created an easy-to-use online form to gather information and to help us track which schools and processors are providing the new options.”

By filling out the form you will automatically be signed up for ADA North East’s weekly eblast, the Checkoff Check-In, and our Whole Milk Update eblasts.

To help start whole milk conversations with school nutrition decision-makers, ADA North East drafted the following helpful messages:

This change is supported by emerging research on the benefits of full-fat dairy.

We are advocating for more nutritious choices in schools.

Many families already choose whole milk at home; the update allows children to select options at school that are familiar to them.

Dairy farmers and schools all share the same goal: providing kids with nourishing, tasty meals.

A few key points to keep in mind when planning for whole milk discussions with schools:

The legislation permits schools to offer whole and 2% milk at lunch; it does not require them to do so.

While schools may begin serving whole milk at lunch immediately, many may not make changes until the next bid cycle, likely starting in Fall 2026.

All real cow’s milk, regardless of fat content, provides the same package of 13 essential nutrients, including 1 gram of protein in every ounce of milk.

Our shared goal is to increase milk consumption overall, regardless of fat levels.

Recognize that school nutrition professionals face pressures similar to farmers – tight budgets, rising costs and high expectations.

For more information, contact ADA North East Director of Consumer Confidence Beth Meyer at bmeyer@milk4u.org.

