Lactantia Launches Butter-Churning Vest for Canadians Looking to Partake in the Viral Runner Butter Trend

Inspired by social media users churning butter on runs, the brand has transformed the DIY trend into a real product for Canadians to get their hands on.

MONTREAL – Inspired by the viral “runner butter” trend on social media, in which runners discovered they could churn butter in sandwich bags that they store in their backpacks while running, Lactantia has launched The Ultimate Butter Churning Vest: a running vest made specifically for runners to turn cream into fresh butter with every stride.

“Runner butter” is not just a social media gimmick; the agitation caused by running actually churns cream into butter. However, the DIY methods–loose sandwich bags in heavy backpacks–are far from ideal. Enter The Ultimate Butter Churning Vest from Lactantia. This custom vest swaps the DIY struggle for a streamlined design, without the risk of spills or the weight of a pack holding you back.

The vest features a front chest pocket, allowing you to monitor your progress at a glance. Inside, the BPA-free, food-grade container utilizes a spill-proof design and kinetic ball to accelerate the churning process. The pouch is also equipped with thermal insulation and active cooling to ensure food safety. Once your batch is ready, the vest even includes dedicated pockets for a butter knife and a slice of bread, allowing you to sample the go!

Lactantia has been producing premium dairy products, made exclusively with 100% Canadian milk, for over 75 years, with the goal of bringing joy to simple moments for Canadians. As the number one cream brand in the country, this trend creates an opportunity for Lactantia to continue showing up as a leader in the dairy category.

“We’ve seen Canadians on social media using our 35% cream to try this experiment and wanted to find a fun way to say thank you to them,” says Marion Eizaguirre, Senior Brand Manager at Lactalis Canada (Lactantia). “Creating The Ultimate Butter Churning Vest allowed us to mirror that the precision we took to make the vest is the same level of care and quality that we put into our products.”

Lactantia will be giving away a limited run of vests nationwide, while quantities last. Canadians can head to lactantia.ca/churningvestcontest for the chance to win.

Those in Quebec can look out for a Butter Run hosted by the 6AM Club on Saturday, June 13, to see the vest in action and get to sample the fresh butter post-run. For more information, stay tuned for more information on the 6 AM Club’s official Instagram page.









