Research Reveals Americans Increasingly Grilling for Connection and Calm, Not Perfection

DUBLIN, Calif. – Ask most Americans to picture a griller and they’ll likely imagine The Pitmaster, someone who approaches grilling as a craft, taking pride in mastering techniques and delivering exceptional results. However, new research commissioned by Challenge Butter and conducted by Researchscape International suggests that archetype represents less than one-third of grillers today.

The findings paint a more nuanced picture of today’s American grilling culture. The research identified five grilling personalities, revealing that Americans are just as likely to approach the grill as a place to connect with others, unwind after a busy day or experiment with new flavors as they are to perfect their technique. The personalities include The Host, The Zen Griller, The Pitmaster, The Experimenter, and The Pragmatist.

“What surprised us wasn’t what Americans are grilling, but rather the role grilling plays in their lives,” said Priya Kumar, Vice President of Marketing at Challenge Butter. “The traditional, mastery image of the griller has been replaced with something more personal. At Challenge Butter, we’re proud to be part of what makes summer worth slowing down for”.

To bring the findings to life, Challenge Butter has launched an interactive grilling personality quiz. Participants are matched with one of five grilling personas and receive personalized, butter-forward recipe inspiration tailored to their persona.

Among the five personas identified, two stand out as powerful reflections of how grilling is evolving today: The Zen Griller, who turns grilling into a moment of relaxation and calm and The Host, who grills to bring people together. The Zen Griller accounts for roughly one in eight, and The Host represents nearly one in five grillers.

The Zen Griller associates grilling with calm, relaxation, and slowing down. This group grills the most frequently during the season, with 78% firing up the grill at least once a week. More likely to use butter as a finishing touch, they value simple ways to add flavor while enjoying the ritual of cooking outdoors.

For The Host, grilling is a way to bring people together to create shared experiences around the cookout. They are the most likely of all five personas to name butter as their secret weapon, using it to elevate meals and create memorable gatherings.

The findings also resonated with Matt Moore, bestselling cookbook author, chef and grilling expert, who identified closely with The Host persona. “I’ve always believed grilling is less about the food and more about the people around it. Some of my favorite memories have been made around the grill, and simple ingredients like butter can make those moments even more special. Great hospitality is about creating experiences people remember.”

While grillers may differ in their motivations, butter emerges as a common thread. Eight in ten say they like using butter to add flavor when grilling, highlighting its versatility across grilling styles and occasions. Whatever brings them to the grill, summer tastes better with butter.

About Challenge Butter: Challenge Dairy has a rich history of crafting delicious, high-quality dairy products. Since 1911, Challenge, a top butter brand nationwide, has been a mainstay in kitchens across America. Alongside a range of traditional butter sticks, Challenge offers a variety of products, including cubes, spreadable butter, whipped butter, and more.

Challenge Dairy is the flagship consumer brand from California Dairies Inc., the second-largest dairy cooperative in the United States. Challenge is a recognized leader in the dairy industry, known for its commitment to quality and innovation. Challenge works hand in hand with its network of more than 250 family-owned dairies, which are at the forefront of sustainable farming practices and ethical animal welfare. Website: Challenge Dairy | The One with the Elk on It Instagram: Challenge Butter (@challengebutter) Facebook: Challenge Butter Contact: lbaddish@baddishgroup.com

About The Survey: Challenge Butter commissioned Researchscape International to survey 1,317 U.S. adults, including 1,152 adults who grill. Data were weighted to reflect the U.S. population. The credibility interval is ±4 percentage points