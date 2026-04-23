Harry Davis & Company Facilitates Sale of Alpenrose Butter Operations

PITTSBURGH — Harry Davis & Company (HDC) announced the successful sale of the former Alpenrose butter, sour cream, and ice cream mix business operations in Clackamas, Oregon. The transaction preserves approximately 35 local jobs and ensures the continuation of production, supporting the regional dairy supply chain.

The buyer, Plant Based Innovations (PBI), operates three state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities strategically located across the East Coast, West Coast, and Midwest, enabling nationwide production and distribution capabilities.

HDC, the recognized dairy industry leader in the sale of operating businesses and facilities, was retained to market the Clackamas operations. Dusty Highland, CEO of Smith Brothers and Alpenrose shares, “We’re thrilled that PBI has acquired the Clackamas facility. Generations of families grew up enjoying fresh Alpenrose dairy products. This means customers can continue to find their favorite products in grocery stores, including sour cream and butter made in Oregon, as well as the milk we produce at our Kent, Washington facility.”

“This acquisition reflects a shared commitment to doing what is right for the business, its employees, its customers, and the community,” said JD Sethi, President, PBI.

Aaron Morgenstern, President of HDC, highlighted the broader impact of the transaction:

“Opportunities to acquire an established business with integrated butter and cultured product capabilities are rare. We are proud to connect buyers and sellers in a way that preserves ongoing operations, protects jobs, and sustains food production capacity,” said Morgenstern. “Our position at the intersection of market demand and available businesses allows us to deliver solutions that benefit all stakeholders.”

About Harry Davis & Company

Based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and serving clients since 1955, Harry Davis & Company is a third-generation family-owned firm specializing in asset valuations, business strategy, and the sale of operating businesses and facilities. The firm serves a wide range of industries, including dairy, food and beverage, industrial manufacturing, and consumer products. Known as The Food & Beverage Market Makers, HDC connects buyers and sellers to achieve maximum value.

For more information, visit www.HarryDavis.com

About PBI

PBI is a co-manufacturing partner driven by a commitment to value, quality, and exceptional service. The company specializes in cultured dairy and non-dairy products, offering diverse packaging and production capabilities across multiple facilities in the United States. From traditional dairy products to unique non-dairy products made with almond, coconut, or oat, PBI has the capacity and capability to produce high quality products. For information, visit https://pbi.info/