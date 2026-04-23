Vital Farms Hits the Road With the ‘Good Eggs Diner’ Celebrating the Route 66 Centennial and Its Farming Roots

Launching April 24 in Chicago, the “Good Eggs Diner” highlights Vital Farms family farmers along the Route 66 corridor who choose the long road over the easy one



AUSTIN, Texas — Vital Farms (Nasdaq: VITL) is hitting the road with the Good Eggs Diner, a Route 66‑inspired diner on wheels, to celebrate its farming roots during the Route 66 Centennial Celebration from April 24 to May 3. For a century, Route 66 has connected rural communities across the country, including Springfield, MO — home to Vital Farms Egg Central Station and hundreds of Vital Farms crew members — and many farming communities across the Pasture Belt, where more than 600 Vital Farms farmers call home. At the diner, guests can grab a taste of nostalgia and what Vital Farms is all about: good eggs from farmers committed to not taking shortcuts.

The Good Eggs Diner rolls out April 24 in Chicago at Pioneer Court, near the start of historic Route 66. From there, it heads south to pop up at various events from April 30 to May 3 during the National Route 66 Centennial Kickoff Celebration presented by Vital Farms in Springfield, MO. Rooted in retro roadside eatery vibes, The Good Eggs Diner channels the spirit of the Mother Road: quality food, community connection, and honest work.

“The Vital Farms egg brand is built alongside farmers and rural communities, and Springfield sits at the heart of that story,” said Russell Diez-Canseco, President and CEO of Vital Farms. “It’s home to Egg Central Station and hundreds of our crew members, and it’s surrounded by many of the farming communities that make our business possible. The Good Eggs Diner is our way of showing up for our community during this momentous Centennial occasion — serving good eggs, connecting with our neighbors, and giving people a chance to pause and thank the farmers behind every carton.”

Vital Farms is the presenting sponsor of the National Route 66 Centennial Kickoff Celebration, taking place from April 30 to May 3 in Springfield, MO, which includes marquee moments such as the National Route 66 Centennial Kickoff Concert and the Celebrate America Route 66 Parade. Springfield holds the official designation as the Birthplace of Route 66, making it a fitting home base for the kickoff — and for Vital Farms’ Good Eggs Diner — during the highway’s centennial year.

During the interactive pop-up, guests can score a complimentary egg sandwich by writing a postcard to one of the 600 real Vital Farms family farmers and sharing gratitude for the hard-working farmers who help bring good eggs to the table every day. The Good Eggs menu features three options:

The Farm Classic: Scrambled Vital Farms Eggs, Tender Belly Bacon, and American Cheese

Scrambled Vital Farms Eggs, Tender Belly Bacon, and American Cheese The Pasture Melt: Scrambled Vital Farms Eggs, Sausage, and American Cheese

Scrambled Vital Farms Eggs, Sausage, and American Cheese The Simple Stack: Scrambled Vital Farms Eggs and American Cheese

All sandwiches will be served on a Dave’s Killer Bread English Muffin, with an option to substitute with a gluten-free Canyon Bakehouse English Muffin, and can be topped off with a trio of condiment options: Yellowbird Sriracha, hot honey, or ketchup.

You’ll be able to find the Good Eggs Diner on the following dates, times, and locations:

For more information about the Vital Farms Good Eggs Diner, dates, and locations, please visit: vitalfarms.com/route66.

All brands are trademarks of their respective owners. Vital Farms is not affiliated with or endorsed by such owners.

ABOUT VITAL FARMS

Vital Farms (Nasdaq: VITL) is a Certified B Corporation that offers a range of ethically produced foods nationwide. Started on a single farm in Austin, Texas, in 2007, Vital Farms is now a national consumer brand that works with 600 small farms and is the leading U.S. brand of pasture-raised eggs by retail dollar sales. Vital Farms’ ethics are exemplified by its focus on the humane treatment of farm animals and sustainable farming practices. In addition, as a Delaware public benefit corporation, Vital Farms prioritizes the long-term benefits of each of its stakeholders, including farmers and suppliers, customers and consumers, communities and the environment, and crew members and stockholders. Vital Farms’ products, including shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, and liquid whole eggs, are sold in more than 24,000 stores nationwide. Vital Farms pasture-raised eggs can also be found on menus at hundreds of foodservice operators across the country. For more information, visit https://vitalfarms.com/.