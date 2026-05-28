Silk Canada Leads a New Era for Plant-Based Beverages

Silk Canada® sets a new standard for plant-based beverages with its first to market innovation Silk 18g Protein.



TORONTO and BOUCHERVILLE, QC – As protein continues to dominate nutrition conversations, Canadians are increasingly looking for different ways to incorporate it into their everyday routines, without compromising on taste or nutritional value. As the leading plant-based brand in Canada, Silk® is committed to democratizing plant-based beverage and bringing it to more households through its latest innovation: Silk® 18g Protein; a first to market, high-protein plant-based beverage with complete protein, now available at major retailers across Canada.

“Protein is a key nutrient for health at every stage of life, and we know that plant-based proteins, including soy, can offer long-term health benefits” said Janna Boloten, Director, Nutrition and Scientific Affairs at Danone Canada. “Canada’s food guide recommends eating plant-based protein foods often, and this nutritionally fortified plant-based beverage is a new and exciting way for consumers to do so.”

Protein continues to be one of the most sought-after nutrients, with 71% of Canadians looking to increase their intake as part of a balanced lifestyle1. However, the plant-based category is not often identified as a protein-dense option with consumers. Silk® 18g Protein helps shift that perception by offering a familiar, accessible format that fits seamlessly into routines for all Canadians.

“Silk is leading a new era for plant-based beverages in Canada – where consumers do not need to compromise on delicious taste and nutritional benefits to add plant-based products into their daily routines. We believe that plant-based beverages are for all Canadians and Silk 18g Protein was developed to break the stigma and make it easy for everyone to enjoy, whether that’s in coffee, over cereal, or on its own.”

Designed as a nutrient-dense option, Silk® 18g Protein combines complete plant-based protein with added nutritional benefits:

18g of protein per 250 mL serving;

A source of fibre;

10 essential nutrients that support overall health, including: Bone health (e.g., calcium, vitamin D) Energy metabolism (e.g., B vitamins) 50% less sugar*



Available in Regular and Chocolate flavours, Silk® 18g Protein delivers a smooth, easy to drink texture that stands apart from traditional protein beverages, making it easy to enjoy consistently as part of everyday routines.

Silk® 18g Protein is available in a 1.42L refrigerated format at major Canadian grocery retailers nationwide.

*Than 2% M.F. dairy milk (Regular Flavour) or 1% M.F. chocolate dairy milk (Chocolate Flavour)

About Silk® Canada

Silk® has been at the forefront of the plant-based movement since 1977. As plant-based pioneers and part of Danone, a B Corp company, Silk® believes in the power of plants to do a world of good, so people can enjoy good, feel good, and do good, creating better plant possibilities for all. We’ve got the know-how on how good plant-based can be, and that’s why we keep creating food options that everyone can enjoy. Today we offer a broad portfolio of great-tasting plant-based options, including almond, Silk® Nextmilk, oat, soy, cashew, coconut plant-based beverages, dairy-free coffee creamers and dairy-free yogurt. Connect with Silk® online at SilkCanada.ca and on Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook.

About Danone Canada

Danone Canada is part of Danone, a leading global food and beverage company, with head offices in Toronto (ON) and Boucherville (QC). With a long-standing mission of bringing health through food to as many people as possible, Danone aims to inspire healthier and more sustainable eating and drinking practices while committing to achieve measurable nutritional, social, societal and environment impact. As the country’s largest consumer-facing certified B Corp, Danone Canada’s portfolio includes iconic pioneering brands in dairy yogurt, plant-based products, coffee creamers and beverages including: Activia, Oikos, Silk, Danone, Two Good, International Delight, evian and more. For more information about Danone Canada and its brands, visit www.danone.ca, or LinkedIn.

1 Nourish Food Marketing. 2025 Trend Report (via Danone Canada newsroom).



