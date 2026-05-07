Milkio Foods Marks Decade of Excellence with Strategic Expansion into Premium Butter

HAMILTON, NEW ZEALAND – Celebrating ten years of dairy innovation, Milkio Foods is marking its 10th anniversary by expanding its portfolio to include a premium range of butter. This milestone underscores the Hamilton-based company’s evolution from a specialized ghee manufacturer into a comprehensive, high-performance dairy partner for the global B2B, foodservice, and private-label sectors.

Since its inception in 2016, Milkio Foods has grown into a global export powerhouse, now serving partners in over 30 countries. While its signature high-aroma ghee and grass-fed specialty fats have set the industry standard, the new butter line, featuring unsalted and lactic variants, is designed to meet the growing demand for consistent, high-quality fats in professional baking, sauce production, and culinary applications.

Precision, Quality, and Culinary Versatility

Produced using advanced patting technology, the new butter range reflects the same commitment to “clean-label” purity that has defined the brand since day one. Combined with its existing ghee portfolio, Milkio now offers a total-solution dairy suite, allowing chefs and food brands to source their high-heat cooking fats and delicate baking ingredients from a single, trusted origin.

“Our tenth anniversary is a testament to our relentless pursuit of quality,” says Rajesh Chatterjee, Founder of Milkio Foods. “By expanding into butter, we are fulfilling our promise to provide partners with a one-stop-shop for premium, traceable dairy. We are bridging the gap between traditional craftsmanship and the scalability required by modern kitchens and global food brands.”

A Future-Ready Foundation

Milkio’s growth is anchored by its rigorous quality assurance, maintaining globally recognized certifications including SQF Food Safety, Halal, Kosher, and USFDA standards. To bolster its next phase of expansion, the company recently welcomed industry veteran Graham Stuart, formerly of Fonterra, to its board, further strengthening its operational excellence and supply chain reliability.

As Milkio enters its second decade, it remains dedicated to delivering the consistent, grass-fed goodness that has made “New Zealand Made” a benchmark of quality worldwide.

About Milkio Foods

Founded in 2016 in Hamilton, New Zealand, Milkio Foods is a premier manufacturer of grass-fed dairy products. Specializing in high-quality Ghee and Butter, the company offers expert contract manufacturing and private-label services to partners worldwide. Milkio combines traditional methods with modern technology to deliver dairy solutions that meet the highest international standards.

For more information, visit www.milkio.co.nz.