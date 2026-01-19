Etelka Cottage Cream Debuts

Etelka—named after the Hungarian word for “nourishing”—was born from the shared craving of two best friends for a healthy snack that felt like home. Nikki Vereczkey and Karolina Vass are longtime friends with deep Hungarian roots and a shared passion for bringing traditional European foods into the modern American kitchen.

Together, they created Cottage Cream: a smooth, probiotic-rich dairy delicacy made using an authentic European recipe and technique. Each serving delivers a naturally creamy texture, billions of probiotic cultures, and 18g of protein. You might recognize it from family recipes or travels as quark, túró, or twaróg. What sets it apart is its rich, buttery flavor, silky smoothness, and low-calorie, low-fat profile. Cottage Cream offers a smoother, more indulgent alternative to cottage cheese, without compromising on high-protein nutrition.

Now, the duo is on a mission to spoon America, with cottage cream, of course!

After producing their first batch with locally sourced, non-GMO milk, they are scaling up for a launch in New York, NY, debuting at Winter FancyFaire from January 11–13, 2026.

Etelka’s Original Recipe and Hungarian Vanilla flavors will soon be available at select small and large grocers throughout Brooklyn and Manhattan in single-serve (5.3 oz) and multi-serve (16 oz) sizes.

Following the New York launch, the founders plan to expand nationwide, so get ready to experience the creamier cousin of cottage cheese!

To learn more and place a direct order: