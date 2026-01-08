Lifeway Foods Applauds New Federal Dietary Guidelines Highlighting Protein, Full-Fat Dairy and Fermented Foods Like Kefir

MORTON GROVE, Ill. — Lifeway Foods, Inc. (Nasdaq: LWAY), the leading U.S. supplier of kefir and fermented probiotic products that support the microbiome, welcomed the release of the 2025–2030 Dietary Guidelines for Americans. These new guidelines endorse full-fat dairy and highlight fermented foods, specially calling out kefir for its potential role in supporting a healthy microbiome.

The latest guidance from the U.S. Department of Agriculture underscores a clear shift toward nutrient density and real, functional foods, with high-quality protein emphasized as a cornerstone of every meal. This evolution reinforces kefir’s relevance as a convenient, whole-food protein source that fits seamlessly into modern eating patterns. The Dietary Guidelines also recognize the benefits of healthy fats, such as those found in dairy, and align with Lifeway’s long-standing commitment to simple, minimally processed formulations. Because the Dietary Guidelines inform nutrition standards across schools, healthcare system and federal food programs, this creates meaningful tailwinds for both institutional and retail growth. Over the long term, consistency with national nutrition policy strengthens Lifeway’s runway, demand durability and relevance as consumers and institutions continue to prioritize real, functional foods.

“For decades, Lifeway has championed what these Guidelines now affirm: that real, minimally processed foods with protein, healthy fats and fermentation are foundational to human health,” said Julie Smolyansky, President and CEO of Lifeway Foods. “Seeing kefir recognized for gut health validates our mission and reinforces why fermented dairy like Lifeway Kefir and Lifeway Farmer Cheese belongs at the center of the American diet.”

As Americans seek convenient, whole-food ways to meet rising protein needs across all life stages, kefir is increasingly positioned as a daily staple. “Kefir delivers bioavailable protein, calcium and probiotics in a delicious, easy-to-digest format,” Smolyansky added. “It is a satisfying, nutrient-dense food for growing adolescents, active adults and aging populations focused on muscle, bone, and digestive health, and it has never been more relevant.”

Lifeway plans to expand education, retail partnerships, and media outreach to help consumers translate the new Guidelines into everyday choices, starting in the dairy aisle. The company will also continue investing in innovation that supports protein-forward, gut-healthy lifestyles aligned with federal nutrition guidance.

“As the Guidelines make clear, improving health starts with what we put on our plates,” said Smolyansky. “Lifeway will continue to lead by making healthy eating easier to understand and helping guide America back to real food.”

