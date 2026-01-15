Jonas Brothers Agree Blue Diamond Almond Breeze is ‘Really Good’

Iconic Brothers Bring Authentic Humor and Star Power to Bold New Campaign



SACRAMENTO, Calif. – Blue Diamond Growers, the world’s leading almond marketer and processor, announced an exciting new partnership between Blue Diamond Almond Breeze® and the Jonas Brothers. The all-new collaboration brings the brothers’ signature humor and authenticity to a creative campaign that takes a playful jab at the rise of AI-generated content in advertising, showcasing why genuine celebrity endorsements and creative collaboration still reign supreme.

From concept to final cut, the Jonas Brothers were deeply involved in every step of the creative process, ensuring the campaign reflects their unique personalities and comedic chemistry while authentically celebrating Blue Diamond Almond Breeze® as the leading almondmilk brand in the United States.

“This partnership with the Jonas Brothers represents everything Blue Diamond Almond Breeze® stands for—authenticity, creativity, and a commitment to bringing real, meaningful connections to our consumers,” said Maya Erwin, Vice President Innovation and R&D, Blue Diamond Growers. “The brothers’ involvement in every creative decision made this collaboration truly special and uniquely resonant.”

“Life on the road means being intentional about what we put into our bodies,” said Joe, Nick and Kevin Jonas. “Partnering with Blue Diamond Almond Breeze® felt natural because it’s a product we genuinely use and love. We have really enjoyed the creative collaboration to build something that felt true to who we are.”

Creative direction for the commercial was led by Anthony Mandler, bringing his signature vision to the project.

About Blue Diamond

Blue Diamond Growers, a grower-owned cooperative representing approximately 3,000 of California’s almond growers, is the world’s leading almond marketer and processor. Established in 1910, it created the California almond industry and opened world markets for almonds. Blue Diamond is dedicated to delivering the benefits of almonds around the world and does so by providing high-quality almonds, almond ingredients, and branded products. Headquartered in Sacramento, the company employs about 1,400 people throughout its processing plants, receiving stations and gift shops. To learn more about Blue Diamond Growers, visit www.bluediamond.com and follow the company on Instagram, LinkedIn, and Facebook.