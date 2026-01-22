Ripple Foods Launches Organic Plant-Based Milk That Doesn’t Skimp on Protein

New organic line delivers 5g of plant-based protein with simple, allergen-free ingredients



BERKELEY, Calif. — Leading plant-based nutrition company, Ripple Foods announced the launch of Ripple Organic Plant-Based Milk, a new organic line offering 5 grams of plant-based protein per serving. Available in Original and Vanilla, Ripple Organic provides up to 2.5 times more protein than almond milk and is free from the top nine allergens.

As organic plant-based milk sales continue to grow, consumers are increasingly seeking products made with simpler ingredient lists and stronger nutritional value. Ripple Organic is made with five ingredients or fewer, contains no gums or oils, and delivers a smooth, creamy taste suitable for everyday use, including cereal, smoothies, and drinking by the glass.

“For many shoppers, choosing organic in the milk aisle has meant compromising – on protein, on taste, or on ingredients they actually recognize. We heard that frustration loud and clear,” said Becky O’Grady, CEO of Ripple Foods. “Ripple Organic was created to give families an organic option that finally delivers on everything they care about: clean ingredients, great taste, and real, satisfying protein, all in one simple bottle.”

Made with Ripple’s signature pea protein, Ripple Organic is nut-free, dairy-free, soy-free, lactose-free, gluten-free, and 100% vegan, making it suitable for households managing food allergies or dietary restrictions.

Ripple Organic Plant-Based Milk will be available beginning January 2026 at select retailers, including Target, Hy-Vee, Wakefern, ShopRite, and Harris Teeter, with additional retailers to follow.

For more information about Ripple Organic Plant-Based Milk, visit www.ripplefoods.com.

About Ripple Foods

Berkeley, California-based Ripple Foods is a leader in developing innovative and delicious dairy-free products. Using protein from yellow peas, Ripple Foods creates creamy and protein-filled products like Plant-Based Milk, Protein Shakes, and Half & Half. Sustainably produced and using significantly less water than dairy and other dairy alternatives, Ripple is a Certified Benefit Corporation, proudly built on transparency that even the smallest actions can have far-reaching impacts. Ripple products are gluten-free, 100% vegan, certified non-GMO and made without nuts, lactose and soy. For more information visit: www.ripplefoods.com and join the plant-based conversation with @ripplefoods on Instagram and Facebook.