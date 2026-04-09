Hiland Dairy Hosts Grand Opening to Celebrate Expanded Service Through New Tyler Production Facility

The Hiland Dairy production facility in Tyler became the newest state-of-the-art dairy operation in the United States after a ribbon cutting ceremony marked its grand opening. Barry Beaman, general manager of the Hiland Dairy plant in Tyler, described the ceremony as a historic moment in the dairy business.

Barry Beaman, general manager of the Hiland Dairy plant in Tyler, described the ceremony as a historic moment in the dairy business.

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