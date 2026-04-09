Hiland Dairy Hosts Grand Opening to Celebrate Expanded Service Through New Tyler Production Facility
April 9, 2026 | 1 min to read
The Hiland Dairy production facility in Tyler became the newest state-of-the-art dairy operation in the United States after a ribbon cutting ceremony marked its grand opening. Barry Beaman, general manager of the Hiland Dairy plant in Tyler, described the ceremony as a historic moment in the dairy business.
Barry Beaman, general manager of the Hiland Dairy plant in Tyler, described the ceremony as a historic moment in the dairy business.
To read more, please visit Tyler Morning Telegraph.