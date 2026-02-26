Liberté Celebrates 90 Years of History, Boldness, and an Obsession with Taste Through a Major Campaign

MONTREAL – This year, Liberté celebrates 90 years of history, craftsmanship, and passion. To mark this historic milestone, the brand is launching a major advertising campaign titled “Taste, Always.” A true ode to the moments, big and small, guided by taste, this campaign reaffirms Liberté’s pioneering identity and its special place in the culinary daily lives of Canadians.

Founded in 1936 by the Kaporovsky family on Saint-Urbain Street–where Café Santropol is located today–the company, then named Liberty Cheese Company, was born of a simple yet demanding ambition: to offer exceptional dairy products made from fresh, natural, and carefully selected ingredients for the Montreal Jewish community.

True to its name, Liberté has always dared, refusing to simply follow trends in favor of prioritizing taste integrity. Over the decades, this Quebec company has distinguished itself through its pioneering spirit and landmark launches, including the first kefir in Quebec (1981), the indulgent Méditerranée line (1984), and the Greek line (2009), each of which found great success in Quebec and across Canada.

Since then, Liberté has established itself as a pillar of the Quebec food landscape, transforming a small artisanal production on Saint-Urbain Street into a coast-to-coast staple.

From Television to Social Media: A Campaign Putting Taste on Screen

Liberté is partnering with the agency Cossette to launch its advertising campaign, which focuses on emotion and celebrating life moments marked by flavor. The goal of this campaign is to celebrate Liberté’s 90th anniversary and remind people that yogurt is not just a healthy choice or a simple ingredient, but a moment of pleasure. Indeed, in a market where yogurt is increasingly positioned as a functional food, Liberté offers a bold counterpoint: bringing the conversation back to taste, pleasure, and indulgence, without compromise. It dares to show the bowl licked clean rather than the untouched product. It aims to reignite a broader conversation about how we choose our food.

“Going from a small neighbourhood business to one of the most recognized dairy producers in Canada is a source of immense pride,” says Simon Brisebois, Marketing Director for Liberté. “For our 90th anniversary, we are launching the “Taste, Always” ‘campaign to reaffirm what has driven us since day one: the pure pleasure of products crafted with care, without compromise.”

Liberté is now amplifying this campaign across digital and social media. In addition to traditional television during primetime, it is also being rolled out on connected TV (Tou.TV, TVA+, Netflix, Prime Video, and Fire TV). The campaign is also featured on Meta, TikTok, and Pinterest. Finally, partner content will be published in La Presse, The Globe and Mail, and URBANIA, alongside an out-of-home component, including transit shelters.

This initiative is not a nostalgic celebration, but a declaration for the future: it reaffirms that even after 90 years, the obsession with taste is a timeless pursuit.

About Liberté

Liberté Canada is a leading player in the Canadian dairy industry, proud of its local roots dating back to 1936. The company produces and distributes high-quality yogurt and dairy products, made with 100% Canadian milk from local farms. With iconic products like kefir and Liberté Méditerranée, Liberté was acquired by Yoplait Canada in 2010. The company now employs over 350 people across the country and places innovation, sustainability, and a strong commitment to consumers and dairy producers at the heart of its priorities. In January 2025, the cooperative Sodiaal finalized the acquisition of Yoplait and Liberté activities in Canada, assuming exclusive control, now grouped under the entity Yoplait Liberté Canada.

