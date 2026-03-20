USDA Dairy Purchases Match National Milk Producers Federation Request

USDA took steps to boost low milk prices and expand dairy consumption through $148 million in Section 32 purchases announced Feb. 19, pledging to buy a balanced, effectively targeted mix of dairy products, including the first major butter purchases in five years, in keeping with NMPF efforts that dated to November.

“Dairy farmers have shared in the struggles faced throughout the agricultural economy, and these purchases will provide important relief to producers who will benefit from the additional demand, helping them provide nutritious dairy products to Americans and the world,” NMPF President and CEO Gregg Doud said in a statement.

The USDA purchase plan includes:

$75 million of butter;

$32.5 million in cheddar cheese;

$20.5 million in fresh fluid milk;

$10 million of Swiss cheese; and

$10 million in Ultra-High Temperature (shelf-stable) milk.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: National Milk Producers Federation