Edlong’s $10 Million Investment Initiative, Breaks Ground on New Operations Center

ELK GROVE VILLAGE, Ill. — Edlong, an industry leader in dairy taste technologies, has announced a $10 million USD investment initiative to expand its corporate footprint in Elk Grove Village. The capital investments will focus on operations and logistic capabilities as well as updating its Innovation center for product development and customer collaboration.

The initiative will focus on expansion of the Elk Grove Village corporate campus, where construction has started on a new state-of-the-art Operations Center designed to enhance customer responsiveness, product development, and manufacturing excellence.

The new Operations Center, representing the first phase of this broader investment—will significantly expand Edlong’s operational footprint and serve as a central hub for advancing the company’s leadership in dairy taste technologies and flavor innovation. The expanded facility will feature modernized infrastructure, expansion for warehousing, and future growth. This expansion will add an additional 35,000 sq ft that will help Edlong continue to keep up with our growing customer demand.

The second part of this investment will begin in middle of 2027 and will focus on our Customer Innovation Center. This investment reflects Edlong’s commitment to helping customers translate authentic dairy taste into differentiated product experiences. Dr. Bernd Koehler VP of Global R&D, “We will be modernizing our research and pilot facilities, flavor labs, application labs, and culinary kitchen all with the goal of creating an exceptional center that provides our customers a world class experience while innovating with us”.

“At Edlong, our customers and employees are at the center of every investment we make,” said Michael Natale, President of Edlong. “This initiative reflects our long-term commitment to advancing our Dairy Taste Technologies platform we call “Cow to Wow”. This platform has been fundamental to transforming dairy taste into differentiated product experiences for our customers. More than a facility expansion, the new Operations Center and modernized Customer Innovation Center strengthen our ability to support customer growth, accelerate innovation, and address growing demand for our technologies”.

Owner & CEO Laurette Rondenet, stated she shared in the excitement of this expansion: “At Edlong we pride ourselves on being privately held and committed to continuous growth. This investment aligns with our mission to enrich the lives of those we touch through agility and technical solutions that solve challenges others simply cannot. We will continue to apply our dairy expertise in the applications where we know we can make our customers shine: Dairy Beverages, Dairy Foods, Seasonings and Snacks, and Sauces and Dressings. For more than 110 years we have upheld the highest customer experience standards, and this next venture will ensure we can continue our legacy into the next century and beyond.”

The investment also signals Edlong’s confidence in continued market expansion and its vision to remain at the forefront of taste technology and innovation, reinforcing its role as a strategic partner to customers worldwide.

Construction at the Elk Grove Village corporate campus will proceed in phases, with Edlong maintaining uninterrupted service and supply continuity for its global customers throughout the project.

Edlong applies its industry-leading Taste Technologies to deliver authentic dairy and dairy-free solutions that elevate and optimize taste across main categories like sauces and dressings, dairy foods, dairy beverages, seasonings and snacks. By partnering closely with customers, Edlong combines deep dairy expertise with the right functional building blocks to create tailored taste experiences that differentiate brands and accelerate product success. At Edlong, we believe dairy taste can be innovative, inspiring, and transformative by driving growth and unlocking new possibilities across the food and beverage industry. That’s why we believe in Everything Dairy Can Be.