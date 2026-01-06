Stone House Bread Sells Majority Stake to World’s Largest Bakery

A very popular baker of artisan, organic bread has sold a controlling interest to the world’s largest baking company.

Stone House Bread has long been known for its high-quality baked goods, particularly its legendary sourdough. Founded in 1995 in Leland before moving to Traverse City, the company now distributes throughout every corner of Michigan and parts of Ohio and Indiana.

Now, Stone House’s ownership team has sold a majority stake in the company. The Stone House team did not disclose the buyer, but it has been publicly reported elsewhere that it’s a subsidiary of Mexico-based Grupo Bimbo. The company, which has more than 150,000 employees across 35 countries, declined to speak on the matter.

