Mightylicious Gluten Free to Showcase Award-Winning Cookies and Baking Blends at Natural Products Expo West 2026

Woodbridge, NJ, Anaheim, CALIF — Mightylicious Gluten Free Foods, the award-winning brand known for delivering exceptional flavor without gluten, will exhibit at the 45th Natural Products Expo West, taking place March 4–6, 2026, at the Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim, California. Mightylicious will be located at Booth N2336 in the North Hall.

At Expo West, Mightylicious will showcase and sample its full portfolio of premium gluten-free offerings, including its award-winning cookies, gluten-free baking flours, and gluten-free brownie mix—all crafted with clean ingredients and designed to meet the growing demand for better-for-you indulgence in the natural and organic marketplace.

According to Mightylicious Founder Carolyn Haeler, “The gluten-free (GF) food category is a strongly growing market, driven by increased awareness of gluten-related health issues like celiac disease, a broader focus on overall health and wellness, and the desire for cleaner ingredients, leading to wider product availability and innovation in GF options. The market is projected to continue its robust growth, with significant expansion expected through 2030 and beyond.

Today, it is estimated that more than 1.3 million Americans follow a Gluten-Free diets.”

Mightylicious Products:

Seven Cookie Varieties: The Mightylicious Gluten Free Cookie line features 7 varieties in all, including 4 vegan options: New Double Dutch Chocolate Chip and Oatmeal Raisin Vegan, as well as Chocolate Chip and Grandma Arline’s Oatmeal Coconut.

Also available are Brown Butter Chocolate Chip and Brown Butter Shortbread (both dairy), and Salted Peanut Butter (grain and dairy-free). (6.4 oz bag, MSRP: $7.99).

Three Gluten Free Flour Blends:

Vegan Gluten Free Flour Blend,

Vegetarian Gluten Free Flour Blend

Vegan Gluten Free Brownie Mix

Founded by Carolyn Haeler after her own diagnosis with celiac disease, Mightylicious has earned national recognition for creating gluten-free products that never compromise on taste or quality. The brand’s cookies are available in seven crave-worthy varieties, including vegan and vegetarian options, while its baking blends and brownie mix empower consumers to bake confidently at home.

About Natural Products Expo West

Also known as Expo West, Natural Products Expo West is the natural and organic industry’s defining event and the largest trade show of its kind in North America. For more than four decades, Expo West has served as the ultimate CPG and retail ecosystem—bringing together emerging brands, established innovators, retailers, distributors, and industry leaders to shape the future of natural and organic products. From breakthrough product launches to category-defining trends, Expo West is where meaningful connections are made, visionary ideas are shared, and the next generation of best-selling brands is discovered.

Visit Mightylicious Gluten Free

Booth N2336 | North Hall

Attendees are invited to stop by to sample Mightylicious’ gluten-free cookies, explore its baking blends and brownie mix, and learn more about the brand’s continued growth in the gluten-free and natural foods space.

About Mightylicious Gluten Free Foods

Founded by Carolyn Haeler, Mightylicious Gluten Free Foods creates premium gluten-free cookies, brownie mixes, and baking flours made with clean ingredients and uncompromising flavor. All products are certified gluten-free, non-GMO, Kof-K kosher, and available at supermarkets nationwide, online at mightylicious.com, and on Amazon.