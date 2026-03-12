Primera Introduces Freddie, The Frosting Machine

New machine automatically pipes and floods royal icing onto cookies and confections.

Plymouth, MN, USA – Primera Technology, Inc. (www.primera.com), a leading manufacturer of specialty printing and automation equipment, has formally announced Freddie®, The Frosting Machine, a breakthrough robotic solution that automates the process of piping and flooding royal icing onto cookies and confections.

Freddie is a professional-grade, NSF-certified frosting system that combines precision robotics with advanced digital vision technology to deliver consistent, high-quality results. Freddie scans each individual cookie or confection to capture its exact contours, allowing it to accurately outline and flood cookies and confections of nearly any shape or size. This ensures uniform icing results without the need for hand piping and flooding.

Designed for efficiency and ease of use, Freddie features a smart carousel and tray system that allows users to load multiple cookies or confections at once for seamless, unattended operation. By automating one of the most time-consuming steps in decorated cookie production, Freddie helps bakeries, cottage food producers, and commercial operations increase output, reduce labor demands, and improve consistency.

Freddie is designed to work seamlessly alongside Eddie®, The Edible Ink Printer, Primera’s popular confection printer used by thousands of bakeries, cottage bakers, pastry chefs worldwide. Eddie is a professional-grade, NSF-certified direct-to-food printer that uses edible ink to print full-color images, logos, text, and backgrounds directly onto cookies, macarons, candy, crackers, white chocolate, and more. Together, Freddie and Eddie provide a complete, automated solution for producing high-value decorated cookies and confections at scale.

“Freddie represents a major step forward in culinary automation,” said Mark D. Strobel, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Primera Technology. “By combining robotic frosting with intelligent vision technology, Freddie allows bakeries and food producers to work faster, more consistently, and more profitably—while still delivering beautiful, customized products their customers love.”

Pricing and Availability

Freddie is priced at US$4,995 MSRP and is available for purchase through Primera’s website and a global network of authorized resellers. Call 1-800-797-2772 (USA and Canada) or +1-763-475-6676. Prices may vary outside of the USA.

Complete product details are available at https://www.primera.com/freddie-frosting-machine.html.

About Primera

Headquartered in Plymouth, Minnesota, USA, Primera Technology, Inc. is one of the world’s leading specialty printer manufacturers. The company sells its products factory-direct and through Primera Authorized Resellers and Distributors in more than 200 countries and territories.

More information about Primera and its products is available at www.primera.com or by calling 1-800-797-2772. Outside of the USA and Canada, call +1 (763) 475-6676. E-mail sales@primera.com or live chat with us in any language and during regular business hours at www.primera.com.

Notes: Primera, Freddie, and Eddie are registered trademarks of Primera Technology, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective companies.