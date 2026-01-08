Lantmännen to Acquire Italy’s Panificio San Francesco

By Fiona Holland, Yahoo! Finance

January 8, 2026 | 1 min to read

Lantmännen has struck a deal to acquire Italian frozen bread manufacturer Panificio San Francesco.

The Swedish co-op is to snap up the business for an undisclosed sum through its Copenhagen-based baking subsidiary Lantmännen Unibake.

Panificio San Francesco is owned by private-equity firm ITAGO through its investment fund NEIP III SICAF, which holds a majority stake in the business. Private shareholders own the remaining minority shareholdings.

