Lantmännen to Acquire Italy’s Panificio San Francesco

Lantmännen has struck a deal to acquire Italian frozen bread manufacturer Panificio San Francesco.

The Swedish co-op is to snap up the business for an undisclosed sum through its Copenhagen-based baking subsidiary Lantmännen Unibake.

Panificio San Francesco is owned by private-equity firm ITAGO through its investment fund NEIP III SICAF, which holds a majority stake in the business. Private shareholders own the remaining minority shareholdings.

To read more, please visit Yahoo! Finance.