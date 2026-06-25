Guittard Chocolate Company Launches New Chocolate Batons Built for Foodservice

Guittard Chocolate Company has introduced its newly formulated chocolate batons, developed for professional bakers, pastry chefs, foodservice teams, and manufacturers working with laminated dough.

The launch brings a more technical and performance-driven approach to a familiar bakery format, backed by the perspective of a 158-year-old San Francisco chocolate maker and the oldest continuously family-owned and operated chocolate company in the U.S., reflecting Guittard’s continued focus on helping chefs, bakers, and makers create with better chocolate options.

The reformulated 50% cacao batons were created with the realities of professional production in mind, from early-morning bakery runs and wholesale deliveries to pastries that may sit in a cafe case for hours before the final bite.

They also support cleaner handling, more consistent placement, reduced breakage, and strong chocolate flavor through baking, with Non-GMO, gluten-free, peanut-free, tree nut-free, and OU Kosher attributes that offer added flexibility for foodservice and production teams.