How Lawrence Foods Pairs Premium Coffee Buttercream and Donut Icing to Elevate Pastries and Cakes

Coffee is a favorite beverage the world over and is as popular in desserts as it is in a paper cup. Coffee flavored sweets and treats have long moved past trendy and become a must have staple in bakeries and restaurants. The classics like tiramisu and coffee ice cream will always be favored, but new flavor combinations with fruit, nuts, or chocolate are growing in demand.

Lawrence Foods provides premium coffee buttercream and donut icing that pair wonderfully with all pastries and cakes. In addition, our fruit fillings are the perfect complement to coffee flavored desserts.

Coffee sits at the third most popular beverage in the world just behind water and tea. The average number of coffees per person in the US is 3 per day or 1,095 a year. Coffee continues to be a market giant with additional anticipated growth of 3.8% this year.

Emerging flavors being paired with coffee are: chocolate pistachio, chocolate strawberry, and white chocolate raspberry.

To learn more, please visit Lawrence Foods.