Ferrero Finds Self-Gifting Takes Over Valentine’s Day: More Than 1 in 3 North Americans Buy Chocolate for Themselves, Second Only to Their Partners

New Survey Finds 76% Would Rather Be Single on Valentine’s Day Than in a Bad Relationship, While Chocolate Decisively Beats Flowers 66% to 34%

PARSIPPANY, N.J. — Move over, romantic dinners and dozen roses—Valentine’s Day is going through a self-gifting revolution. A new Ferrero Self-entine’s Day Survey reveals that more than one in three North Americans (36%) plan to gift chocolate to themselves this Valentine’s Day—second only to the 56% who gift to romantic partners.

The survey of 1,000 North Americans shows the holiday is undergoing a fundamental shift: when forced to choose, one third (36%) said they’d rather be their own Valentine than be someone else’s. In fact, 61% turn to chocolate as their go-to Valentine’s treat regardless of relationship status.

The survey also uncovered North Americans’ complex relationship with Valentine’s Day—from chocolate decisively crushing flowers to confessions about rage-eating and self-gifting. Other key findings include:

Self-entine’s Day Self-Gifting Movement

73% prefer to buy themselves what they want rather than wait for someone else to get it

64% believe Valentine’s Day should be celebrated with friends, not just romantic partners

30% have already participated in a Galentine’s Day celebration

24% plan to gift chocolate to friends this year, spending an average of $12.60

Chocolate Crushes the Competition

66% choose chocolate over flowers (flowers trail at just 34%)

60% say chocolate is simply the best Valentine’s Day gift

82% agree chocolate can be the centerpiece of a great Valentine’s Day

56% choose a box of premium chocolate over a love letter or card

Valentine’s Confessions

63% admit they think Valentine’s Day is overrated—but they still love the chocolate

25% have rage-eaten chocolate after a bad Valentine’s Day

21% have given themselves a Valentine’s Day gift and pretended it was from someone else

60% have bought Valentine’s candy on February 15th for the discount

Despite calling it “overrated,” North Americans plan to spend an average of $143.60 on Valentine’s Day this year

Gifting By Relationship Stage

88% say gifts with a personal touch are better than expensive ones

Chocolate ranked most appropriate for early relationships, peaking at 64% for new relationships, while dinner and experiences gain importance as relationships mature

“Self-entine’s Day is here, and it’s changing how we think about Valentine’s Day,” said Chad Stubbs, Chief Marketing Officer, Ferrero North America. “It’s no longer just for couples—it’s for anyone who wants to celebrate, whether that means treating yourself, surprising a friend, or spoiling your partner. Chocolate is the one gift that transcends relationship status and embraces self-gifting without apology.”

Ferrero’s Valentine’s Day collection is available nationwide now, including Keebler® Ready Crust® Mini Graham Cracker Pie Crust, Mini Nutella® Jar 1.05oz, Mother’s® Puppy Love™ Cookies, CRUNCH® Heart Box, Butterfinger® Heart Box, Fannie May® 5oz Assorted Heart Box, Kinder® Chocolate Bears, Kinder Joy® Treat + Limited Edition Valentine’s Day Themed Toy, Kinder Bueno® Heart, Ferrero Rocher® Heart Gift Box and more.

Survey Methodology:

Findings are from a study conducted on behalf of Ferrero, by Golin in partnership with Dynata (independent research firm formerly Research Now/SSI), among 1,000 respondents based in the United States and Canada from January 13-27, 2026. The margin of error (at the 95% confidence level) is +/- 3%.

