Shining Sea Fish Co. Recalls ‘Ma Cohen’s Kippered Herring’

Shining Sea Fish Co. of Detroit MI, is recalling its catch weight packages of “Ma Cohen’s Kippered Herring” smoked fish because this product consists of, uneviscerated fish longer than five inches, which has the potential to be contaminated with Clostridium botulinum, a bacterium which can cause life-threatening illness or death. Consumers are warned not to use the product even if it does not look or smell spoiled.

Botulism, a potentially fatal form of food poisoning, can cause the following symptoms: general weakness, dizziness, double-vision and trouble with speaking or swallowing. Difficulty in breathing, weakness of other muscles, abdominal distension and constipation may also be common symptoms. People experiencing these problems should seek immediate medical attention.

The recalled “Ma Cohens Kippered Herring” were distributed in retail grocery stores throughout MI, MN, and ND.

The product is packaged in a clear plastic package, and a foil label with the product name and information and LOT #’s on the back of the package. The expiration dates are printed on the back of the package or listed on store added stickers along with the catch weight.

LOT 25079 Expiration May 03 2026, LOT 25055 Expiration May 12 2026, LOT 25028 Expiration June 03 2026, LOT 26344 Expiration July 22 2026

No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with this problem.

The potential for contamination was noted after routine testing done by Minnesota Department of Agriculture found that the product had not been fully eviscerated.

This product has been permanently discontinued.

Consumers who have purchased any packages of “Ma Cohen’s Kippered Herring” are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact the company Monday through Friday 9:00am – 3:00pm EST at 1-313-542-2637 .