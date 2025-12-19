Murray Cod Australia Achieves BAP Certification, Unlocking Growth in Domestic and Global Markets

Murray Cod Australia (MCA) has successfully obtained 3-star Best Aquaculture Practices (BAP) certification for farm, feed and its processing facility. This marks a significant milestone in sustainable aquaculture and opening new avenues in international markets.

BAP is the world’s most comprehensive third-party aquaculture certification, covering the entire production chain including farm, hatchery, feed mill, and processing plant—and the four pillars of responsible seafood: environmental responsibility, social accountability, food safety, and animal health and welfare.



BAP certification not only supports responsible sourcing goals for retailers and foodservice providers worldwide, but it also builds consumer trust. Recognised by more than 200 leading companies and aligned with international sustainability benchmarks such as the GFSI, GSSI, and the UN Sustainable Development Goals, BAP ensures rigorous standards are met and any non-conformities resolved before certification. Aquna’s BAP certification demonstrates dedication to responsible growth, product quality, and ethical aquaculture practices, offering confidence to both customers and consumers in every bite.

MCA’s recent achievements include a 298% year-on-year increase in biomass and a 33.5% rise in customer receipts for Q4 FY25. The company has also expanded its Australian retail footprint, doubling its presence in Woolworths stores across New South Wales and Victoria.

The BAP certification is expected to further enhance MCA’s Environmental, Social, and Governance strategy, appealing to investors focused on sustainable and ethical business practices. Additionally, it positions MCA to meet the growing global demand for certified sustainable seafood, particularly in markets like Southeast Asia and the Middle East.

MCA’s CEO, Ross Anderson, emphasised the significance of this achievement, stating,



“Obtaining BAP certification is a testament to our dedication to responsible aquaculture and opens doors to new markets that value responsible farmed seafood production.”

About Murray Cod Australia (ASX: MCA)

Murray Cod Australia produces premium, farm-grown Aquna Murray Cod, raised in the Riverina region of New South Wales. MCA supplies leading restaurants, retailers and distributors across Australia and key international markets. Learn more at aquna.com.