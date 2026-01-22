Real-Time AI Tracks Sustainable Seafood as High Seas Treaty Kicks In

With the global treaty to safeguard biodiversity in the high seas in effect since 17 January, countries have a legal framework to tackle threats such as overfishing as they strive to meet a target to protect 30% of the ocean by 2030.

It comes at a time when artificial intelligence is starting to make a splash in protecting marine environments, helping companies to monitor the sustainability of the fish they are buying.

Over a third of global fish stocks are being fished unsustainably, says Vienna Saccomanno, a senior scientist at The Nature Conservancy, who is heading up the organisation’s push to harness AI technology to tackle illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing (IUU).

