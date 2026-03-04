Supermarket Giant Reins in AI Assistant Claiming to be Human

People had voiced concern over Olive’s tendency to break into routine customer interactions with fictional details about its life and family.

A supermarket chain’s artificial intelligence assistant has had its digital wings clipped, after leaving some customers deeply uncomfortable by claiming to be human and responding to requests with personal anecdotes.

The chatbot, known as Olive, provides a 24-hour service answering phone calls from customers of Woolworths in Australia, helping them with everything from tracking down orders to finding their favorite products.

While some have previously praised the “incredibly friendly” AI, users have recently voiced concern on social media over its tendency to break into routine customer interactions with fictional details about its life and family.

