US Bans Seafood Imports from Vietnam, Opening Door for Thai Exporters

By The Nation

January 13, 2026 | 1 min to read

Submit release Save for later

Effective January 1, 2026, the export of fishery products from 12 major Vietnamese fishing grounds to the United States has been officially suspended.

This disruption follows a formal decision by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) to deny “comparability findings” for these regions, citing failure to meet the rigorous standards of the Marine Mammal Protection Act (MMPA).

According to a strategic analysis by the Thai Trade Centre in Ho Chi Minh City, this enforcement marks a significant shift in the competitive landscape of the US seafood market.

To learn more, please visit The Nation.

MORE FROM Seafood

Have a story to share?

Post it FREE on Perishable News!

Submit here

RELATED ARTICLES BY crab

SPECIAL SECTIONS (TAG FORMAT)

crab import/export MMPA NOAA seafood Tuna