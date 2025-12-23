National Fisheries Institute Welcomes New Assistant Secretary of Commerce at NOAA

Reston, VA – The National Fisheries Institute (NFI) welcomes NOAA’s new Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Oceans and Atmosphere, Timothy Petty.

Dr. Petty comes to NOAA with a background rooted in both science and business management, an ideal combination for this role. The U.S. seafood industry is a vital economic driver, supporting 1.6 million jobs across harvesting, processing, logistics, distribution, as well as restaurant and retail. Maintaining a sustainable sector feeds and employs Americans.

NOAA’s regulatory process is important and unique. We look forward to working with Dr. Petty on sound fisheries management policy.

Lisa Wallenda Picard

President & CEO