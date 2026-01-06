Season Previews its Next Wave of Super-Premium Seafood

NEW YORK, NY — Season, the #1 bestselling sardine brand in the U.S., will unveil the next chapter of its modern pantry vision at Winter Fancy Faire 2026, the first major food industry event of the year. With more than 100 years of heritage rooted in uncompromising quality, Season continues to set the standard for exceptional tinned seafood while thoughtfully expanding into new premium pantry categories.

At this year’s show, Season will preview two major innovations: the highly anticipated launch of its Extra Virgin Olive Oil collection, sourced from a single-family farm in the Moroccan desert, and an early look at a new super-premium line of responsibly sourced seafood, which will be soft launched exclusively for show attendees.

“As Winter Fancy Faire kicks off a new culinary year, we’re excited to share where Season is headed next,” said Sara Kelly, Marketing Manager at Season. “Our legacy has always been built on quality and trust, and these innovations reflect how we’re evolving the modern pantry – with ingredients that are as intentional, premium, and story-driven as they are delicious.”

A Legacy of Tinned Fish, Evolving Forward

Known for its iconic sardines, Season’s pantry-forward portfolio spans mackerel, yellowfin tuna, anchovies, and jarred seafood formats. As consumer interest grows in nutrient-dense, shelf-stable proteins, the brand continues to innovate across both flavor and form – with several new product teases debuting at the show, including elevated preparations that showcase smoked and grilled techniques.

Previewing What’s Next

Extra Virgin Olive Oils: Launching Early 2026

Season will officially debut its Extra Virgin Olive Oil collection online in early 2026, marking the brand’s first expansion beyond seafood. Crafted from 100% organic, first cold-pressed olives grown under extreme desert conditions in Morocco, the collection reflects Season’s commitment to purity, craftsmanship, and quality:

Season 10x Finishing Oil

A polyphenol-rich finishing oil delivering up to 10 times more olive antioxidants than ordinary olive oil . Designed for drizzling over fresh salads and grain bowls, finishing roasted vegetables, or blending seamlessly into homemade dressings and marinades.

A polyphenol-rich finishing oil delivering up to . Designed for drizzling over fresh salads and grain bowls, finishing roasted vegetables, or blending seamlessly into homemade dressings and marinades. Desert Olive Tree Pearls

Ultra-concentrated olive oil pearls that deliver the antioxidant equivalent of 10 liters of conventional olive oil in just one teaspoon . This innovative format can be enjoyed daily as a supplement or spooned over eggs, salads, or Season sardine toast to enhance both flavor and functional benefits.

Ultra-concentrated olive oil pearls that deliver the antioxidant equivalent of . This innovative format can be enjoyed daily as a supplement or spooned over eggs, salads, or Season sardine toast to enhance both flavor and functional benefits. Premium Organic Cooking Oil

A versatile, first cold-pressed Extra Virgin Olive Oil made from organic Moroccan olives. With a mild, balanced profile, it’s crafted to elevate everyday cooking and serves as a better-for-you foundation for daily sautéing and meal preparation.

A First Look at New Super-Premium Seafood

Attendees are invited to visit the Season booth for an exclusive preview of the brand’s newest super-premium seafood offerings, representing a refined expansion into elevated species and preparations. This soft launch offers an early glimpse into Season’s next phase of innovation, with a focus on craftsmanship, flavor, and quality at the highest level.

Join Season at the Winter Fancy Faire on January 11-13 at Booth 3423. For additional information about Season, explore their website online and follow the brand’s journey @seasonbrandofficial on Instagram.

Season’s products are available for purchase on Amazon and at retailers nationwide, including Costco, Walmart, and Kroger.