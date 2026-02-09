National Fisheries Institute Helps Launch Coalition Supporting USMCA

Reston, VA –– The National Fisheries Institute (NFI) is part of the newly launched Agricultural Coalition for USMCA (United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement), a broad-based alliance representing the full landscape of U.S. food and agricultural trade associations.

Modelling reveals in 2024 alone, agricultural and seafood exports to Canada and Mexico generated $149 billion in total economic contributions to the U.S. economy and supported nearly half a million jobs (and $36 billion in wages). Since calendar year 2020, the year USMCA was enacted, the value of U.S. ag exports to Canada and Mexico has grown $20 billion: totaling $60 billion in 2024, in addition to $1.2 billion in seafood product exports.

In December Morgan Bell, Director of Public Policy for the National Fisheries Institute, testified before the United States Trade Representative’s hearing on USMCA and noted that, “under this Agreement, tri-national seafood trade has thrived, benefiting U.S. seafood suppliers, their employees, and the millions of consumers they serve.”

Bell highlighted the importance of stability in the volatile world of global trade, testifying that, “Since its entry into force, seafood trade among the three countries has increased significantly. American seafood exports to Mexico have increased by 65 percent, and exports to Canada have increased by 17 percent. A predictable, tariff-free framework gives our members confidence to innovate, plan, and compete.”

Please see attached a graphic, Agricultural Coalition for USMCA press release and the testimony of NFI’s Director of Public Policy, Morgan Bell from the December 5 USTR hearing.

For 80 years, NFI has been the leading trade association for the seafood industry whose members represent all aspects of the value chain from water to table. For more information, visit our Web site at www.AboutSeafood.com.