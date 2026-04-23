GAPP Announces Results of Assessment for U.S. Alaska Pollock Fishery

SEATTLE, Wash. — The Association of Genuine Alaska Pollock Producers (GAPP) announced the results of a second, comprehensive life cycle assessment that measured nine impact contributions from the harvesting and processing of Wild Alaska Pollock in 2024 including greenhouse gas emissions, acidification potential, marine eutrophication potential, freshwater eutrophication potential, marine ecotoxicity potential, freshwater ecotoxicity potential, terrestrial ecotoxicity potential, energy resource use and ozone depletion potential.

This study, performed by internationally-renown researchers from Dalhousie University, solidifies Wild Alaska Pollock’s position as having one of lowest carbon footprints of any protein source. The results of the study show that, on average, greenhouse gas emissions associated with products made from Wild Alaska Pollock were 16.7% lower than those reported in GAPP’s previous 2021 study.

The Association is pleased to share that Wild Alaska Pollock fillets produce only 3.41 KG CO2-eq per Kg of protein. This represents only 27% of the impacts of chicken, 16% of the impacts of pork and less than 3% of the impacts of beef. “This study confirms that Wild Alaska Pollock is the right protein choice for consumers who seek to lower their environmental footprint through their dietary choices,” said GAPP Chairman Jim Johnson. “All of us who harvest and process Wild Alaska Pollock are extremely proud that in addition to the sustainable and responsible management of the resource and our products’ healthfulness and affordability, the low carbon emissions are yet another reason for consumers around the world to increase their consumption of Wild Alaska Pollock.”

The study was performed by Dr. Peter Tyedmers, a professor in the School for Resource and Environmental Studies at Dalhousie University and an authority on the energy and related environmental performance of seafood systems, and Michelle Mann, a Master’s student in the University’s Master of Environmental Studies Program. It provides an in-depth examination of the life cycle greenhouse gas emissions of products made from Wild Alaska Pollock, including fillets, surimi, roe, minced, fish meal and fish oil. The results build off the earlier Life Cycle Assessment commissioned by GAPP and performed by Quantis International in 2021. “I have been studying the energy efficiency of food production for close to 30 years and the results of this study remind us that harvesting and processing of Alaska pollock from US waters is one of the most energy-efficient and climate friendly methods of producing high quality animal protein for human consumption I have analyzed,” said Dr. Tyedmers. Added Ms. Mann, “I am extremely grateful for the responsiveness of the industry in providing the data needed to complete this study. It enabled us to conduct a very robust analysis with a high level of confidence in the results.”

About GAPP

The Association of Genuine Alaska Pollock Producers (GAPP) is a nonprofit that advocates for one of the world’s most sustainable and nutritious seafood products, U.S.-caught Wild Alaska Pollock. Our mission is to build demand and awareness for the fish through driving product innovation, conducting research, and creating awareness about product quality and the responsibly managed fishery the product comes from. Learn more at www.alaskapollock.org.