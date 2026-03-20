Food Export Highlights Global Opportunities for U.S. Seafood at Seafood Expo North America

Boston, MA – As global demand for high-quality seafood continues to grow, Food Export USA® is helping suppliers from the Northeastern United States expand their presence in international markets. The organization exhibited at the Seafood Expo North America, one of the largest seafood trade events in the region, on March 16–18, 2026, at the Boston Convention & Exhibition Center.

“Seafood is one of the most important export opportunities for the Northeast, and our role is to

help suppliers turn global demand into long-term market growth,” said Teresa Miller, Chief

Program & Partnership Officer for Food Export USA. “Through our programs, we connect

suppliers with buyers, provide resources to promote their products internationally, and help them

explore new markets where demand for premium seafood is expanding.”

A key resource for seafood suppliers is the organization’s Branded Program, which provides

50% cost reimbursement for eligible international marketing activities. The program supports

efforts such as global advertising, retail and foodservice promotions, buyer education seminars,

and culinary demonstrations that showcase the quality and versatility of Northeast U.S. fish and

shellfish.

Food Export USA also connects exporters with international buyers through trade missions and

industry events while supporting expansion into emerging markets such as Southeast Asia,

Taiwan, Korea, and the Middle East.

Following Seafood Expo North America, Food Export USA will continue supporting seafood

exporters through its Food Show PLUS!® program, including a pavilion for Northeast U.S.

seafood suppliers at Seafood Expo Global, taking place April 21–23, 2026, in Barcelona, Spain.

The event brings together seafood buyers and suppliers from more than 150 countries, creating

valuable opportunities to showcase products and expand into international markets.

About Food Export

Driven by a mission to help U.S. food and agricultural companies compete and succeed

globally, Food Export Association of the Midwest USA (Food Export–Midwest) and Food Export

USA–Northeast (Food Export–Northeast) are nonprofit organizations that support U.S.

exporters in starting and expanding international sales. In partnership with the agricultural

promotion agencies of 23 member states, Food Export delivers exporter education, market entry

support, and targeted promotion to connect U.S. suppliers with qualified international buyers

and grow demand for U.S.-grown and U.S.-made food, agricultural, and seafood products. The

organizations are funded through the Market Access Program, administered by the USDA’s

Foreign Agricultural Service.

To partner with us or learn more, visit foodexport.org or email info@foodexport.org.