Price Growth for Wild Fish and Increased Salmon Volume Resulted in Record Value for Norwegian Seafood Exports in 2025

By Martin Skaug, Norwegian Seafood Council

January 12, 2026 | 1 min to read

Photo Credit: NSC

Norway exported a total of 2.8 million tonnes of seafood worth NOK 181.5 billion last year. This is a record in value and corresponds to 38 million meals every single day – all year round.

This is an increase of NOK 6.4 billion, or 4 per cent, compared with 2024.

“2025 was a demanding year for seafood, with lower quotas and catches at record prices for all our most important wild-caught species. The year was also characterized by strong volume growth for salmon. Despite a significantly lower salmon price, it was a record year for Norwegian seafood exports in terms of value,” says Christian Chramer, CEO of the Norwegian Seafood Council.

