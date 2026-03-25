FMI Research: Investment in Attracting Frequent Seafood Shoppers Essential to Category Success

BOSTON – Seafood department sales and units may seem stable, but The Power of Seafood 2026 report from FMI—The Food Industry Association, reveals a critical inflection point for food retailers. While overall results appear steady, the data show that a relatively small yet highly valuable group of frequent seafood shoppers is playing an outsized role in sustaining sales.

“Just 10% of shoppers account for 40% of all seafood purchases, making frequent seafood consumers the primary driver of category performance,” said Steve Markenson, vice president of research and insights for FMI. “For retailers, this represents an opportunity to take a closer look at how they engage and support this core group of shoppers who consistently choose seafood and contribute significantly to the category’s success.”

Frequent seafood shoppers value variety, quality, knowledgeable staff and consistent merchandising across fresh, frozen, shelf-stable and prepared seafood. When those elements are present, seafood remains a destination category that drives larger baskets and repeat visits. The report finds that retailers who maintain a thoughtful focus on assortment, expertise and quality are well positioned to strengthen relationships with these high-value shoppers.

“Food retailers who continue to invest in the category have an opportunity to reinforce seafood’s health benefits while also helping shoppers understand the range of formats and price points available,” said Rick Stein, vice president of fresh foods for FMI. “That approach supports engagement with frequent seafood shoppers while keeping the category relevant and accessible in a more polarized economy.”

The report also underscores the enduring health halo around seafood, with consumers widely recognizing it as a high-quality protein that supports heart, brain and overall health. At the same time, perceptions of affordability vary, reflecting a broader K-shaped economy. Higher-income shoppers are purchasing more seafood and prioritizing quality, health benefits and sustainability, while lower-income shoppers remain interested but are more price sensitive.

“The Power of Seafood 2026 shows that seafood is a category where focused investment matters,” reinforced Stein. “Retailers who lean into assortment, expertise and clear health-forward messaging can strengthen loyalty among their most engaged seafood shoppers while continuing to broaden the category’s appeal.”

About FMI

As the food industry association, FMI works with and on behalf of the entire industry to advance a safer, healthier and more efficient consumer food supply chain. FMI brings together a wide range of members across the value chain — from retailers that sell to consumers, to producers that supply food and other products, as well as the wide variety of companies providing critical services — to amplify the collective work of the industry. www.FMI.org

