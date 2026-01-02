Conflicting Ocean Indicators Suggest Moderate Returns of Pacific Salmon

Juvenile salmon encountered a mixed bag of ocean conditions off the West Coast in 2025, based on an annual analysis by NOAA Fisheries and Oregon State University researchers.

The researchers examine 16 ocean indicators, from temperature and salinity to the quantity and quality of food available to juvenile salmon during their first months in the ocean. That is a crucial period for young fish as they search for prey to grow big and fast enough to stay ahead of predators.

Researchers refined the indicators through years of monitoring. They help fish managers anticipate how many juvenile salmon will survive to grow large enough to be caught in fisheries or return to rivers as adults in the next few years. The insight can help shape fisheries worth millions of dollars to the coastal economy and ensure that recreational, commercial, and tribal fisheries continue at sustainable levels.

