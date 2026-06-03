BioMar Welcomes More Than 10,800 New Owners as Trading Begins

BioMar officially began trading on Nasdaq Copenhagen, marking a significant milestone in the company’s history and welcoming more than 10,800 new shareholders. The first day of trading was marked by the official bell-ringing ceremony at BioMar’s headquarters in Aarhus, Denmark.

The event was attended by employees, management, IPO advisors, collaboration partners, and media representatives, while CEO Carlos Diaz, CFO Claus Eskildsen, the chair of the board Jens Bjerg

Sørensen and Nasdaq all gave speeches, marking this historical moment for BioMar. More than

2,000 BioMar employees worldwide were able to follow the ceremony through a global live broadcast.

The listing provides BioMar with a broader ownership base and supports the company’s continued ambitions for growth, innovation, and international expansion. Schouw & Co. remains a significant shareholder following the listing with slightly more than 70% of the shares.

“This is not the beginning of our journey, but it is a turning point,” says Carlos Diaz, CEO of BioMar Group.

“Everything we have built becomes the foundation for what we aim to achieve next.”

BioMar enters the public markets as the world’s only dedicated global aquafeed solution supplier, serving customers across multiple species and regions through a combination of local expertise and global innovation.

The company sees opportunities to strengthen its core business, expand its global footprint and continue investing in innovation and new technologies for aquaculture.

“We operate in one of the most important industries of our time,” says Carlos Diaz. “Aquaculture plays a critical role in feeding a growing global population with healthy and efficient protein sources.”

Innovation remains at the centre of BioMar’s strategy. The company continues to invest in development of feed solutions, raw material innovation, fish performance and new technologies that support the future development of aquaculture.

“Innovation is not just a function within BioMar. It is our mindset. It is our culture. It is our way of working,” says Carlos Diaz. “It is what has brought us here today and it is what will take us forward.”

The event also recognised the efforts of employees across the organisation who contributed to the IPO process while continuing to support customers and daily operations around the world.

“Results are created by people,” concludes Carlos Diaz. “Behind every milestone we celebrate today are the people who made it possible.”

About BioMar

BioMar are innovators in high performance aquaculture feed dedicated to doing our part in creating a healthy and sustainable global aquaculture industry. BioMar operates 17 feed factories across the globe in Norway, Chile, Denmark, Scotland, Spain, France, Greece, Turkey, China, Vietnam, Costa Rica, Ecuador, and Australia. Worldwide, we supply feed to around 90 countries and for more than 45 different species. BioMar is wholly owned by the Danish industrial group Schouw & Co, which is listed on the NASDAQ, Copenhagen.