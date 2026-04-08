Alaska Fisheries Development Foundation (AFDF) Announces Substantial Funding

With funding from the Alaska Mariculture Cluster (AMC), the Alaska Fisheries Development Foundation (AFDF) is excited to announce a third cohort of applied research and development projects for the Joint Innovations Project (JIP) program.

These projects are designed to partner with the private sector to accelerate innovation, address barriers to growth, and stand up Alaska’s emerging mariculture industry.

The third cohort, totaling $377,775 in funding, focuses on innovation in product development. Review the RFP here.

To learn more, please visit Alaska Fisheries Development Foundation (AFDF).

