Wakefern Food Corp. Invites Local Suppliers to Apply for 2027 Local Supplier Summit

RangeMe application now open for businesses to apply for chance to work with the retailer-owned supermarket cooperative

KEASBEY, NJ — Wakefern Food Corp. is calling on local and regional suppliers across the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic to apply for its 2027 Local Supplier Summit, offering growing brands the chance to showcase their products to key decision-makers and buyers from across Wakefern’s family of supermarket banners.

Suppliers based in New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Connecticut, Delaware, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Maryland and New Hampshire are encouraged to apply now online through RangeMe. Companies across a wide range of categories are encouraged to apply, including food and beverage; beauty, personal care and hygiene; baby; school, travel; pet; home; and fresh categories such as produce, meat, seafood, deli, foodservice and fresh bakery.

Wakefern is a retailer-owned supermarket cooperative made up of family-owned businesses, and supporting local business remains central to its mission. The Local Supplier Summit is designed to discover standout, on-trend products and help emerging brands scale within Wakefern’s retailer network, which includes the supermarket banners ShopRite, Price Rite Marketplace, The Fresh Grocer, Gourmet Garage, Fairway Market, Di Bruno Bros., Morton Williams and Dearborn Market.

Selected applicants will be invited to participate in virtual meetings with Wakefern buyers and decision-makers later this summer. From there, ten finalists will be chosen to present and pitch their products in person this fall for the opportunity to secure a minimum one-year placement at ShopRite stores, with the potential for expansion across additional Wakefern supermarket banners.

The initiative underscores Wakefern’s ongoing commitment to local sourcing, product innovation and supporting small businesses throughout the regions it serves. Interested suppliers are encouraged to apply today through RangeMe and take the next step in growing their business with Wakefern.

About Wakefern Food Corp.

From a small, local cooperative that began with eight grocery store owners, Wakefern Food Corp. has grown into the largest retailer-owned cooperative in the United States. Founded in 1946, the cooperative is made up of members who today independently own and operate hundreds of supermarkets under the ShopRite, Price Rite Marketplace, The Fresh Grocer, Dearborn Market, Gourmet Garage, Fairway Market, Di Bruno Bros., and Morton Williams banners in New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware, Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Rhode Island. For more information, please visit www.wakefern.com.

