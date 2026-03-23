US Foods Spring Scoop Line-Up Addresses Top Operator Priority: High-Quality Through Consistency

Fresh Operator Insights Inspire 19 On-Trend Product Innovations Aimed at Helping Operators Compete Harder, Cook Smarter and Boost Profits



ROSEMONT, Ill. — US FoodsHolding Corp. (NYSE: USFD), one of America’s largest foodservice distributors, announced the launch of Spring 2026 Scoop, featuring 19 US Foods Exclusive Brands products designed to help operators attract and retain diners and deliver profit-boosting benefits, such as back-of-house labor savings and menu versatility across dishes and dayparts. In Spring Scoop, US Foods is peeling back the curtain on how the company achieves the highest level of product quality, enabling the consistency operators require to confidently integrate new offerings onto their menus.

A recent US Foods survey of national independent foodservice operators found that product quality and product cost remain the top factors influencing new product purchases. In addition, more than 60% of operators reported Scoop products sell as well or better than other menu items, and a majority of respondents credited Scoop products with giving them a competitive edge.

“When we asked operators what quality means to them, the word consistency rose to the top,” said Stacey Kinkaid, vice president of product development and innovation at US Foods. “Operators seek tried and trusted new products they can depend on, and we’re able to deliver on this need through our persistent pursuit of excellence – years of researching trends and flavors on the rise, understanding what diners want now and in the future, sourcing the best ingredients, and working with the best partners. This persistence is the foundation of Scoop. Scoop products reflect our commitment to helping our customers boost profits and stay ahead of the curve, and our core belief that high quality is only achieved through perfecting items that are big on flavor, helps save time back-of-house and offer enhanced versatility.”

Restaurant operators face a slate of priorities: they need products that deliver exceptional quality and consistency while managing elevated food and labor costs, the two top challenges cited in the 2026 National Restaurant Association State of the Restaurant Industry Report. Spring Scoop addresses these challenges head-on, featuring products that combine the high quality and consistency operators demand with built-in operational efficiencies such as labor-saving cooking methods and menu versatility that help drive profitability without compromising on excellence.

Spring 2026 Scoop Highlights Include:

Molly’s Kitchen® Dill Pickle Cream Cheese Bombs : The bold, nostalgic appeal of dill pickle continues to captivate diners, and now operators have the perfect vehicle to capitalize on this trend. These tangy, creamy and crunchy bites combine real cream cheese with a vibrant mix of dill pickles and garlic—delivering comfort food with an unexpected twist that can be used as an appetizer or side dish. Ready-to-fry from the freezer with no prep work.

: The bold, nostalgic appeal of dill pickle continues to captivate diners, and now operators have the perfect vehicle to capitalize on this trend. These tangy, creamy and crunchy bites combine real cream cheese with a vibrant mix of dill pickles and garlic—delivering comfort food with an unexpected twist that can be used as an appetizer or side dish. Ready-to-fry from the freezer with no prep work. Chef’s Line® Crispy Carrot Fries : Picked at peak freshness in France, these vibrant, naturally sweet carrot fries offer a colorful alternative to traditional potato options. Lightly battered, they’re equally delicious deep-fried for maximum crunch, or baked for a lighter preparation. Requiring no prep and offering simple ingredients not found on the US Foods Unpronounceables List® 1 , these fries help meet the rising demand for plant-forward sides or appetizers without sacrificing flavor or texture.

: Picked at peak freshness in France, these vibrant, naturally sweet carrot fries offer a colorful alternative to traditional potato options. Lightly battered, they’re equally delicious deep-fried for maximum crunch, or baked for a lighter preparation. Requiring no prep and offering simple ingredients not found on the US Foods Unpronounceables List® , these fries help meet the rising demand for plant-forward sides or appetizers without sacrificing flavor or texture. Devonshire® Dubai-Style Chocolate Torte : Jumping on the Dubai chocolate trend has never been easier. Layered with a chocolate graham crust, velvety ganache, and a crunchy pistachio-and-kataifi center, each pre-portioned slice delivers the salty-sweet-crunchy trifecta diners crave. Each case represents 120 minutes of labor savings compared to creating the item from scratch. The striking green swirl creates a visual impact that photographs beautifully on social media, helping turn every dessert course into a marketing moment.

: Jumping on the Dubai chocolate trend has never been easier. Layered with a chocolate graham crust, velvety ganache, and a crunchy pistachio-and-kataifi center, each pre-portioned slice delivers the salty-sweet-crunchy trifecta diners crave. Each case represents 120 minutes of labor savings compared to creating the item from scratch. The striking green swirl creates a visual impact that photographs beautifully on social media, helping turn every dessert course into a marketing moment. Patuxent Farms® Smoked Black Forest Bacon Sausage: Each fully cooked link contains 30% bacon pieces of the fan-favorite US Foods Patuxent Farms®Smoked Black Forest Bacon. Capturing the sweet, smoky, umami-rich flavor from the bacon, this unique Black Forest flavor profile offers an unexpected upgrade to the typical sausage or brat. These ready-to-heat links can be served on a breakfast platter, tucked into a Chef’s Line ® Butter Brioche Hot Dog Bun and topped with caramelized sliced onions, or served as a main course over a soft polenta.

Each fully cooked link contains 30% bacon pieces of the fan-favorite US Foods Patuxent Farms®Smoked Black Forest Bacon. Capturing the sweet, smoky, umami-rich flavor from the bacon, this unique Black Forest flavor profile offers an unexpected upgrade to the typical sausage or brat. These ready-to-heat links can be served on a breakfast platter, tucked into a Chef’s Line Butter Brioche Hot Dog Bun and topped with caramelized sliced onions, or served as a main course over a soft polenta. Patuxent Farms® Gluten-Free Shatter Crisp Breaded Jumbo Chicken Wings: Seeking fresh ways to innovate fried chicken, the product development team conducted worldwide research to bring to market the ideal crispy, shattering crunch ofKorean-style fried chicken with a unique rice-based breading and double-frying technique. Korean fried chicken is predicted to grow 58.2% on U.S. menus by 2029, 2 making this Scoop offering the perfect opportunity for operators to get ahead of the trend. Fully cooked, marinated, and coated with a rice-based breading, these certified gluten-free jumbo-cut chicken wings are ready to serve after a second fry and can even be tossed in a house sauce or a delicious seasoning blend for a customized approach.

Seeking fresh ways to innovate fried chicken, the product development team conducted worldwide research to bring to market the ideal crispy, shattering crunch ofKorean-style fried chicken with a unique rice-based breading and double-frying technique. Korean fried chicken is predicted to grow 58.2% on U.S. menus by 2029, making this Scoop offering the perfect opportunity for operators to get ahead of the trend. Fully cooked, marinated, and coated with a rice-based breading, these certified gluten-free jumbo-cut chicken wings are ready to serve after a second fry and can even be tossed in a house sauce or a delicious seasoning blend for a customized approach. Chef’s Line® All Natural3 Mojo Seasoned Pork Shoulder: Mojo as a trending flavor is up 8.8% over the last year and is predicted to grow another 10.9% over the next four years2. This item is expertly trimmed and portioned, then braised in a bright, citrusy mojo marinade infused with garlic, orange, lime and fresh Caribbean herbs for a bold Latin-inspired flavor. Six hours of sous vide cooking locks in tenderness and depth, while the portioned format enables quick thawing and easy pulling, saving 45 minutes of labor per case compared to making the item from scratch. From loaded bowls to sandwich builds to rice-and-beans plates, this versatile protein simplifies execution, while elevating menu offerings.

To explore the full Spring 2026 Scoop collection visit www.usfoods.com/currentscoop.

1 Processing aids and potential cross-contact during production are not in scope for this program.

2 Datassential 2025

3 No artificial ingredients. Minimally processed.

About US Foods

With a promise to help its customers Make It, US Foods is one of America’s great food companies and a leading foodservice distributor, partnering with approximately 250,000 customer locations to help their businesses succeed. With more than 70 broadline locations and more than 90 cash and carry stores, US Foods and its 30,000 associates provides its customers with a broad and innovative food offering and a comprehensive suite of e-commerce, technology and business solutions. US Foods is headquartered in Rosemont, Ill. Visit www.usfoods.com to learn more.