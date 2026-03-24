Ahold Delhaize Announces JJ Fleeman, CEO of Ahold Delhaize USA, Will Leave

Zaandam, the Netherlands – Ahold Delhaize announces that JJ Fleeman will depart from his role as CEO of Ahold Delhaize USA, effective end of June 2026, to pursue another career opportunity.

JJ has spent his entire 36-year career in grocery retail in Ahold Delhaize companies, including Food Lion, our largest U.S. brand. Throughout his service with the company, he has held a diverse array of executive leadership roles, covering strategy, commercial, digital, retail operations, marketing and merchandising. As the leader of Peapod Digital Labs, JJ was instrumental in laying the foundations of the omnichannel model that continues to drive the company’s success. He was appointed CEO of Ahold Delhaize USA and member of the Ahold Delhaize Management Board at the company’s 2023 shareholder meeting.

“I am grateful for the strong omnichannel foundation JJ has helped build, and I have full confidence in our U.S. leadership team to continue executing our Growing Together strategy,” said Frans Muller, President and CEO of Ahold Delhaize. “JJ’s strength in bringing teams together, developing a ‘winning together’ culture, combined with his ability to recognize talent and personal leadership will leave a lasting legacy in our company. We have appreciated JJ’s vision and business insights as part of our Management Board conversations and wish him success in his future endeavors.”

“Over the past 36 years, I’ve had the privilege of working alongside extraordinary teams across the companies of Ahold Delhaize, and I’m proud of what we’ve accomplished together for our customers and communities,” said JJ. “As I look ahead to a new chapter, I’m grateful for the associates who bring our brands to life every day, and I’m committed to supporting a smooth transition.”

“On behalf of the Supervisory Board, I would like to thank JJ for his dedicated leadership and the progress made across our U.S. businesses,” added Wiebe Draijer, Chair of the Supervisory Board of Ahold Delhaize. “We are committed to an orderly transition and to ensuring continued focus on the execution of our Growing Together strategy, serving our customers and communities in the markets our brands operate in.”

The company will provide updates on the succession process as appropriate.