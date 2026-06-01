UK’s Tate & Lyle Shares Soar as Ingredion Pursues $3.7 Billion Takeover
June 1, 2026 | 1 min to read
U.S. food ingredients maker Ingredion (INGR.N), opens new tab is in talks with British rival Tate & Lyle (TATE.L), opens new tab over a possible takeover of the London-listed firm in a 2.74 billion pound ($3.7 billion) deal, the British company said, sending its shares 55% higher.
A deal between Tate & Lyle, known for its artificial sweeteners used in Coca-Cola (KO.N), opens new tab drinks, and Ingredion, could create a food and beverage ingredients giant worth more than $10 billion, at a time when consumers are increasingly opting for low-calorie drinks and diets.
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