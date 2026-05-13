The Death and Renaissance of Milwaukee Food Co-ops

Riverwest Co-op and Outpost serve as examples of how food co-ops are faring today



In September of 2025, Riverwest lost its eponymous food co-op on the corner of Clarke and Fratney. Covid had been the nail in the coffin to the Riverwest Co-op’s demise, yet its end could have been foreseen for several years.

“Out of 3000+ members,” said John Van Akkeren, the interim president at the closing of the Riverwest Co-op, “there were maybe 15 people there. Even at the terminal meeting to decide to dissolve the co-op, there were maybe 50 people.”

While Outpost, one of the country’s largest food co-ops, is thriving, seeing their highest active member owner numbers since they opened back in 1970. They are building out a 9,000 square foot industrial kitchen with 24,000 active member owners and over 350 employees.

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