Save A Lot Takes Steps to Remove Artificial Dyes from Private Label Products 

The company is reformulating more than 100 items across its product lines to deliver cleaner options for customers by the end of 2027



ST. LOUIS – As shoppers increasingly turn to store brands for affordable, high-quality groceries, Save A Lot, the largest independently owned and operated value-focused grocery store chain in the U.S., is working with its suppliers to remove seven artificial dyes from all private label offerings.

Customers can expect to start seeing these changes across several product categories immediately, including in Crystal Falls sparkling beverages and Kurtz salad dressings, with all 113 impacted products slated to be updated by the end of 2027.

Save A Lot will complete the removal of FD&C Red 3 from all products by the end of 2026, and the following synthetic dyes will be phased out in 2027 across 22 individual private label brands carried in stores.

FD&C Blue 1

FD&C Blue 2

FD&C Green 3

FD&C Red 40

FD&C Yellow 5

FD&C Yellow 6

While the look of reformulated products may vary from the original formulation, Save A Lot’s quality assurance team is collaborating directly with suppliers to ensure the removal of dyes will not impact or change the overall taste or quality for all updated items.

“At Save A Lot, we’re committed to delivering both exceptional value and high-quality products,” said Mary Tegomoh, Director of Quality Assurance and Food Safety at Save A Lot. “By removing artificial dyes from our products, we’re making it easier for families to feel good about the choices they make every day, without sacrificing affordability or flavor.”

About Save A Lot

Founded in 1977, Save A Lot is the largest independently owned and operated value-focused grocery store chain in the U.S., with approximately 700 stores in 29 states. True to its mission of being a hometown grocer, Save A Lot strives to provide unmatched quality and value to local families. Customers enjoy savings compared to traditional grocery stores on great tasting, high quality private label brands, national brand products, USDA-inspected meat, farm-fresh fruits and vegetables, and other non-food items. For more information visit www.SaveALot.com and follow Save A Lot on Facebook (facebook.com/savealot), on X (@savealot), and Instagram (@SaveALotFoodStores), or for more information on becoming a Save A Lot independent retail operator, visit ownasavealot.com.