RSA America Gives Independent Grocers New Tools to Compete with National Chains in 2026

Company to preview AI-driven capabilities and debut new in-store kiosk at The NGA Show

CHICAGO — RSA America, a leading digital marketing solutions provider for independent grocers, announced that it is strengthening its retail customer support operations, introducing new AI-driven capabilities and debuting a fully integrated in-store kiosk at The NGA Show in Las Vegas on February 1–3, 2026.

These investments underscore the company’s commitment to empowering independent retailers to drive engagement, loyalty and sales while competing more effectively with national chains.

“Using AI-powered insights to better understand consumers, especially today’s value-conscious shoppers, is no longer optional,” said Ravi Achanta, CEO of RSA America. “Independent grocers must meet shoppers where they are, whether in the aisle, at checkout, online or on their phone. By doubling down on our talent and expertise, we’re helping retailers reach the next level of profitable customer engagement.”

Expanded Customer Support

RSA America promoted Mark Osborne from vice president to senior vice president of retail execution. Osborne leads customer launch strategy, ad planning, product recommendations and account management, guiding retailers as they begin and scale their digital engagement with RSA America.

Under Osborne’s leadership, the company expanded its customer support team to provide guidance every step of the way, ensuring customers are supported and that digital strategies deliver measurable results.

“Our job is to ensure that independent grocers see value quickly and consistently,” Osborne said. “Strong execution, continuous optimization and hands-on support are the keys to helping independent grocers successfully compete.”

AI Platform Preview and In-Store Kiosk Debut

RSA America will preview its latest AI-driven platform at booth #2141 during The NGA Show. Scheduled to launch at the end of the first quarter, the platform replaces fragmented tools with a single end-to-end solution that combines loyalty tracking, shopper analytics, data insights and predictive tools. This helps retailers quickly understand customer behavior, optimize pricing and promotions and deliver personalized experiences, giving independent grocers access to the same technology used by national retailers without added cost or complexity.

RSA America will also debut a retail kiosk, a fully integrated in-store solution that unifies loyalty, e-commerce, meals, catering and retail media into a single, easy-to-use experience. Designed to serve all shoppers, including those without a smartphone, the kiosk extends the digital experience into the physical store, helping retailers increase engagement, capture richer data and deliver more personalized experiences.

Executive Speaking Session

CEO Ravi Achanta and Rob Belcore, co-founder and chief customer officer, will speak at NGA’s

Technology Innovation Forum in a session titled “How Smart Strategy and Tactical Precision Can Beat Size and Scale.” The session will demonstrate how independent grocers can use shared data and collaboration to compete more effectively with larger chains. Rob will be joined by Justin Luther, president of County Fair Foods for this panel discussion, bringing real world experience to the conversation.

The session will take place February 1 at 10 a.m.

Visit RSA at The NGA Show

Meet with RSA executives at booth No. 2141 from February 2 to 3, 2026 for a demonstration of the platform’s new AI capabilities and the in-store kiosk.

About RSA America

RSA America is a leading retail technology company powering loyalty, ecommerce, personalization and retail media for grocery and retail businesses. With deep POS integration and AI-driven intelligence, RSA enables retailers and brands to connect with consumers through meaningful, measurable and inclusive experiences—both online and in-store. RSA serves more than 250 retailers across 1,400 store fronts and reaches over 6 million shoppers in 41 U.S. states, helping independent grocers compete more effectively with larger chains. For more information, visit www.rsaamerica.com.