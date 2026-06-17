Redner’s Markets, Giorgio Fresh Co. and Modern Soils Launch Innovative Partnership Centered on Circularity

Partnership transforms mushroom production byproducts into consumer gardening products, creating a model for circular agriculture and retail

READING, Pa. – Redner’s Markets, Giorgio Fresh Co. and Modern Soils have joined forces to create a pioneering closed-loop partnership that demonstrates how agriculture, manufacturing and retail can work together to deliver environmentally responsible products while creating meaningful connections between food production and home gardening.

The collaboration establishes a circular ecosystem in which byproducts from mushroom cultivation are transformed into premium soil products and offered to consumers through Redner’s Markets locations. The model extends the value of agricultural resources while giving consumers an opportunity to support sustainability through everyday purchasing decisions.

The cycle begins at Giorgio, where high-quality mushrooms are grown using a nutrient-rich mushroom substrate made from agricultural by-products. These mushrooms are distributed through Redner’s Markets locations, providing customers with fresh, locally grown produce.

After harvest, the spent mushroom substrate is collected and transformed by Modern Soils into high-performance potting mixes and soil products designed for home gardeners, landscapers, and growing enthusiasts. The soil products are then sold at Redner’s Markets under the Giorgio® Mushroom Soil™ brand. Customers complete the full-circle model by incorporating these products into their gardens and landscaping projects, returning the nutrients back to the soil.

The partnership serves as an example of how supply-chain collaboration can create value, reduce waste and strengthen connections between retailers, producers and consumers.

“Extending the value of our resources and regenerating the natural world are core tenets of a sustainable production system,” said Mark Currie, CEO of Giorgi Companies. “This partnership demonstrates what is possible when industry leaders align around innovation and long-term stewardship. Together with Redner’s Markets and Modern Soils, we have created a scalable model that transforms agricultural byproducts into valuable consumer products while strengthening the connection between food production and environmental responsibility.”

As retailers and producers increasingly seek practical solutions to advance sustainability goals, the partnership offers a tangible example of the circularity in action.

“This is more than a sustainability initiative – it is a blueprint for the future of regenerative agriculture and responsible manufacturing,” said CJ Ciarrocchi, CEO and President of Modern Soils. “By converting spent mushroom substrate into premium soil products, we are extending the life cycle of a valuable natural resource and creating meaningful environmental impact. We are proud to partner with organizations that share our commitment to innovation, resource efficiency and building a more sustainable future.”

For consumers, the concept is simple: the same agricultural process that helps grow fresh mushrooms can now help grow flowers, vegetables and landscapes at home, allowing customers to participate in a complete cycle of growth.

As demand continues to grow for environmentally responsible products and more resilient supply chains, Redner’s Markets, Giorgio and Modern Soils are demonstrating how collaboration can turn sustainability goals into measurable results.

From farm to shelf, from soil to growth – and back again.

About Modern Soils

Founded in 1996 by Modern Mushroom Farms, Modern Soils produces soil blends made from natural materials using soil science and regenerative practices. The company converts mushroom production byproducts into soil products for commercial agriculture, landscaping and home gardening markets. Modern Soils distributes bagged and bulk products throughout the Northeast, Midwest and Mid-Atlantic regions.