Rediscover the Art of Gathering with the Luxury Group by Marriott International
June 16, 2026 | 12 min to read
The third edition of the Luxury Dining Series celebrates the joy of connection through shared dining and beverage experiences
SINGAPORE — The Luxury Group by Marriott International is launching the third edition of its Luxury Dining Series, offering curated culinary journeys under the theme “Across the Table”. From August to October, the series will take place at luxury hotels including JW Marriott Phu Quoc Emerald Bay Resort & Spa, The Naka Island, a Luxury Collection Resort & Spa, Phuket, The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort, Mandapa, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve, The Ritz-Carlton, Kyoto, and will conclude with an experience at sea with Luminara, The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection.
Each experience is thoughtfully curated to celebrate curiosity and connection, as chefs step beyond the kitchen to engage with guests. This year, key program moments have been identified across the series to facilitate authentic connections with the destinations, ingredients, and each other:
- Chefs [At The] Table, an intimate evening where renowned chefs sit among the guests and share personal stories
- The Grand Banquet, an immersive dinner celebration at iconic local sites celebrating heritage, culture and local rituals
- Heirloom AM/PM, highlights a single heirloom ingredient or technique through collaborative menus
- Page to Plate extends the journey with a curated collection of favorite recipes selected to deepen guests’ experiences beyond the table
- The Shared Memory Menu invites guests to explore mixology through flavors tied to memory and place
- Spirited Social brings the art of mixology to life with dynamic bar takeovers led by expert bartenders
- Journey To Exceptional Taste comprises chef-guided tours or masterclasses that uncover cultural exchanges and techniques, culminating in an intimate meal that brings those connections to life
“This year, the focus of the Luxury Dining Series is to highlight the emotional heart of dining, exploring how stories unfold, flavors linger, and connections deepen when meals are shared,” says Oriol Montal, Regional Vice President of Luxury, Marriott International Asia Pacific excluding China, and Regional Vice President of Singapore. “Each destination in this year’s series is truly unique, with an incredible lineup of talent eager to create experiences that celebrate not only what is served, but what is shared. Our hope is that discerning travelers will be inspired to discover somewhere new, and in doing so, rediscover the art of gathering.”
In collaboration with Moët Hennessy across participating destinations[1], this year’s “Across the Table” culinary experiences will unfold as follows:
Vietnam, August 5th to 9th – JW Marriott Phu Quoc Emerald Bay Resort & Spa
|Chefs [At The] Table
|Rémy Gaulé’s Afternoon Tea at French & Co: a
reimagination of French pastry through a distinctive
Vietnamese lensVietnamese Heritage Dinner with Madam Anh Tuyet &
Chef Nguyen Hai Hung: a homage to Vietnamese
home cookingPink Pearl by Olivier Elzer & Summer Le: eight-course
French and Vietnamese experience shaped by
creativity, cultural exchange, and a shared respect for
craftsmanship and place
|The Grand Banquet
|Vietnam in Celebration with Chef Olivier Elzer, Chef
Summer Le & Chef Cuong Nguyen, complemented by
a drinks program curated by Marco Dongi
|Heirloom AM
|Vietnamese Heritage Breakfast at Tempus Fugit with
Madam Anh Tuyet: an exploration of Vietnamese
breakfast traditions
|Heirloom PM
|Phu Quoc Seafood Lunch at Red Rum with Chef
Cuong Nguyen & Chef Hai Hung celebrating the
richness of Phu Quoc’s coastal waters
|The Shared Memory
Menu
|Champagne with a Sommelier: uncovers the stories,
terroir, and craftsmanship behind one of the world’s
most celebrated wine regionsSunday Champagne Brunch by Olivier Elzer: a curated
menu inspired by Phu Quoc’s seasonal produce, fresh
seafood, and the balance of classical European
technique with contemporary Asian influences
|Spirited Social
|Marco Dongi Bar Takeover at Department of
Chemistry: an exploration of the island’s tropical fruits,
artisan flavors, and local botanicals through a menu of
inventive cocktails
|Journey To
Exceptional Taste
|Bittersweet Chocolate Masterclass: explore a different
side of Phu Quoc’s culinary identity through an intimate
masterclass dedicated to the island’s emerging cacao
culture
Thailand, August 12th to 15th – The Naka Island, a Luxury Collection Resort & Spa, Phuket
|Chefs [At The] Table
|The Art of Omakase & Craft Brew Experience with
Chef Agustin Balbi & Chef Joseph Talbot: an intimate
culinary experience guided by seasonality and local
ingredientsSix-Hands Dinner at Veranda with Chef Arnaud
Sauthier, Chef Joseph Talbot & Pastry Chef Sylvain
Constans celebrating craftsmanship, seasonality, and
the flavors of the Andaman coastlineEight-Hands Culinary Journey at Aiyara with Chef
Duangporn “Bo” Songvisava, Chef Laongdao “Aong”
Tohkhot, Chef Ratchanee “Kob” Nu-On, and bespoke
cocktail pairings by Jane Kaew-Yod
|The Grand Banquet
|Eight-Hands Dinner at The Beach Lawn with Chef
Agustin Balbi, Chef Arnaud Sauthier, Chef Joseph
Talbot & Pastry Chef Sylvain Constans
|The Shared Memory
Menu
|Sunset at Zbar with Bar Us bringing the signature
philosophy of Bangkok’s celebrated bar to the shores
of Naka Yai Island
|Spirited Social
|Golden Hour Stories at Sea: handcrafted cocktails
experience prepared by Adi Sukasta reflecting the
aroma, colors and rhythm of the eveningGolden Hour Cocktails at Zbar with Adi Sukasta, and
Fransiska Siregar
|Journey To
Exceptional Taste
|Local Spirit, Refined Taste: a curated lunch pairing
highlighting the natural abundance of Southern
Thailand with selected craft spirits in collaboration with
The Distillery Phuket – Home of Chalong BayNatural Dye Textile Workshop: a hands-on workshop
with Bang Wan Phatthana Women Farmers
Community Enterprise to understand transformation of
locally sourced botanicals into vibrant natural pigmentsArtisan Gin Blending with Kilo Spirits: an immersive gin
workshop set against the secluded surroundings of The
Naka Island and create your personalized bottle
Maldives, August 26th to 30th – The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort
|Chefs [At The] Table
|An Evening with Chef Chan & Chef Abdo: a refined
dialogue between elevated Cantonese cuisine and
sophisticated pan-Asian flavorsAn Atelier with Chef Emmanuel Stroobant & Chef
Ahmet: an intimate four-hands cooking atelier featuring
creativity, craftsmanship, and conversationCurated Omakase Lunch at T.Pan with Chef Takato
Kitano: a contemporary Japanese culinary journeyALBA Dining Experience with Chef Emmanuel
Stroobant: a showcase of contemporary Mediterranean
cuisine
|The Shared Memory
Menu
|Wine at Sunset with Master Sommeliers Thomas Ling
and Kuday: an intimate wine tasting experience by the
seaAn Evening with Chef Taj & Brian Gonzalez: a curated
menu with cocktail pairings exploring the connection
between Indian culinary heritage and the local character
of island ingredients
|Heirloom AM
|A Farewell with Flavor at ALBA: Mediterranean
breakfast experience highlighting vibrant flavors, fresh
seasonal ingredients, and comforting Mediterranean
classics
|Spirited Social
|Sunset at The Whale Bar with Brian Gonzales: an
exclusive one-night-only cocktail experience shaped by
contemporary mixology, island living, and the spirit of
tropical evenings in the Maldives
|Journey To
Exceptional Taste
|The Dine Around Experience: an immersive dining
journey across the signature venues of the resort
Indonesia, September 9th to 11th – Mandapa, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve
|Chefs [At The] Table
|Where Indonesia’s Culinary Stories Come Alive with
Chef Ketut Sartika, Chef Agung Ardiawan & Chef Wira
Hardiyansyah: a menu rooted in time-honored recipes
reflecting the evolving voice of Indonesian gastronomy
|The Grand Banquet
|Two Chefs, One Story of Indonesian Heritage with Chef
Syrco Bakker & Chef Bayu Timur: an exploration of
evolving identity with evocative live performances
|Heirloom PM
|A Four-Hands Dialogue of Land and Fermentation with
Chef Eka Sunarya & Chef Lee Daejin: a refined,
fermentation-led dinner menu that celebrates Bali’s
biodiversity while weaving in global perspective
|Spirited Social
|Ambar x Gold Bar with Andrei Marcu: Japanese
precision and minimalist craft’s takeover at Mandapa’s
sophisticated jungle bar overlooking the Ayung River
|Journey To Exceptional Taste
|Forage, Feast & Unwind: a guided foraging journey
and a jungle lunch featuring locally inspired specialties
served in an extraordinary natural setting with Chef
Eka Sunarya & Chef Adi San, complemented by a 90-
minute massage at Mandapa Spa and dinner at Kubu
Japan, September 23rd to 26th – The Ritz-Carlton, Kyoto
|Chefs [At The] Table
|The Harmony of Japanese and European Traditions
with Katsuhito Inoue & Valentin Fouache: a showcase
of European and Japanese artistic experience. Choice
of lunch or dinner experienceThe Flow of Kaiseki with Chef Ryo Okamoto & Chef
Shuichi Yamashita: a multi-course culinary narrative
rooted in traditional Japanese hospitalityPreserving Perfection Edomae-style with Chef
Tomohiro Goda: a celebration of sushi through an
intimate omakase journey
|Heirloom PM
|Kyoto’s Seasons at Mizuki with Chef Shuichi
Yamashita, Chef Takuji Fujisawa & Chef Ryuta Iizuka:
an exclusive, walk-around journey translates Kyoto’s
changing landscapes into an immersive culinary
celebrationA Symphony of Tempura x Sushi with Chef Taiseki
Kojima & Chef Takuji Fujisawa: a four-hands menu
pairing Edomae sushi precision with light, seasonal
tempuraFire and Flair with Chef Mizuki Goro Koide & Chef
Ryuta Iizuka: the artistry and energy of teppanyaki
|Page to Plate
|Chef Angelo’s Italian Expressions at La Locanda:
celebrate Mediterranean principles and Japan’s micro-
seasons through a contemporary expression of
regional Italian cuisineAn Afternoon with PIERRE HERMÉ PARIS reimagining
afternoon tea as a sensory journey blending timeless
elegance with Kyoto’s contemporary serenity
|The Shared Memory
Menu
|Where Kyoto’s Heritage Meets Fukuoka’s Gateway
Spirit with Yosuke Asano & Shuto Yamanaka for a
sensory dialogue between Japan’s historic maritime
gateway and vibrant merchant hub
|Spirited Social
|A Celebration of Japanese Craftsmanship with Yosuke
Asano, Yasuhiro Kawakubo & Hajime Oshima: a
masterclass in monozukuri to bridge Kyoto’s
understated elegance with the sleek, contemporary
energy of Tokyo’s cocktail culture
Japan, October 9th to 18th – Luminara, The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection
|Chefs [At The] Table
|A Kyoto Culinary Journey with Chef Katsuhito Inoue:
an elegant 4-course menu shaped by the philosophy of
shichijuni-kou, accompanied by curated cocktail
pairingsChef Kenji Yamanaka’s Seasonal Expression: a
traditional Kyushu experience guided by the rhythm of
the season
|Spirited Social
|An Evening with Kentaro Wada: featuring refined,
seasonal cocktails that reflect his precise, understated
style
|Journey To
Exceptional Taste
|The Pastry Edit with Richard Long: a series of refined
pastry experiences across multiple moments
throughout the voyage, including a live demonstration
Exclusive hotel stay packages are available across destinations, whilst the Luxury Dining Series onboard Luminara, The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection is exclusively available for guests booked on the Japan voyage. Marriott Bonvoy members can also bid on these exceptional dining events using their Marriott Bonvoy Moments loyalty points. Visit Luxury Dining Series for more information.
About Luxury Group by Marriott International
With an unrivaled portfolio of dynamic luxury brands, Marriott International is creating authentic, rare, and enriching experiences sought by today’s global luxurian. Spanning all corners of the world, Marriott International’s Luxury Group offers a boundless network of more than 560 landmark hotels, resorts, and yachts in over 70 countries and territories through The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection, Bvlgari Hotels & Resorts, St. Regis Hotels & Resorts, EDITION, The Luxury Collection, JW Marriott, and W Hotels. From the world’s most iconic destinations to the ultimate undiscovered gems, the international hospitality leader’s collection of luxury brands is focused on elevating travel with highly contextualized, nuanced brand experiences that signal the future of luxury by allowing guests to indulge their passions while sparking personal growth. For more information, please visit Luxury.Marriott.com.
About Marriott Bonvoy®
Marriott Bonvoy’s extraordinary portfolio offers renowned hospitality in the most memorable destinations in the world, with more than 30 brands that are tailored to every type of journey. From The Ritz-Carlton and St. Regis to W Hotels and more, Marriott Bonvoy has more luxury offerings than any other travel program. Members can earn points for stays at hotels and resorts, including all-inclusive resorts and premium home rentals, and through everyday purchases with co-branded credit cards. Members can redeem their points for experiences including future stays, Marriott Bonvoy Moments™, or through partners for luxurious products from Marriott Bonvoy Boutiques®. To enroll for free or for more information about Marriott Bonvoy, visit marriottbonvoy.com.
|[1] Excluding in the Maldives