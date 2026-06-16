Rediscover the Art of Gathering with the Luxury Group by Marriott International

By Marriott Bonvoy®

June 16, 2026 | 12 min to read

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Sushi Mizuki at The Ritz-Carlton, Kyoto

The third edition of the Luxury Dining Series celebrates the joy of connection through shared dining and beverage experiences

SINGAPORE — The Luxury Group by Marriott International is launching the third edition of its Luxury Dining Series, offering curated culinary journeys under the theme “Across the Table”. From August to October, the series will take place at luxury hotels including JW Marriott Phu Quoc Emerald Bay Resort & Spa, The Naka Island, a Luxury Collection Resort & Spa, Phuket, The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort, Mandapa, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve, The Ritz-Carlton, Kyoto, and will conclude with an experience at sea with Luminara, The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection.

Each experience is thoughtfully curated to celebrate curiosity and connection, as chefs step beyond the kitchen to engage with guests. This year, key program moments have been identified across the series to facilitate authentic connections with the destinations, ingredients, and each other:

  • Chefs [At The] Table, an intimate evening where renowned chefs sit among the guests and share personal stories
  • The Grand Banquet, an immersive dinner celebration at iconic local sites celebrating heritage, culture and local rituals
  • Heirloom AM/PM, highlights a single heirloom ingredient or technique through collaborative menus
  • Page to Plate extends the journey with a curated collection of favorite recipes selected to deepen guests’ experiences beyond the table
  • The Shared Memory Menu invites guests to explore mixology through flavors tied to memory and place
  • Spirited Social brings the art of mixology to life with dynamic bar takeovers led by expert bartenders
  • Journey To Exceptional Taste comprises chef-guided tours or masterclasses that uncover cultural exchanges and techniques, culminating in an intimate meal that brings those connections to life

“This year, the focus of the Luxury Dining Series is to highlight the emotional heart of dining, exploring how stories unfold, flavors linger, and connections deepen when meals are shared,” says Oriol Montal, Regional Vice President of Luxury, Marriott International Asia Pacific excluding China, and Regional Vice President of Singapore. “Each destination in this year’s series is truly unique, with an incredible lineup of talent eager to create experiences that celebrate not only what is served, but what is shared. Our hope is that discerning travelers will be inspired to discover somewhere new, and in doing so, rediscover the art of gathering.”

In collaboration with Moët Hennessy across participating destinations[1], this year’s “Across the Table” culinary experiences will unfold as follows: 

Vietnam, August 5th to 9th – JW Marriott Phu Quoc Emerald Bay Resort & Spa

Chefs [At The] TableRémy Gaulé’s Afternoon Tea at French & Co: a 
reimagination of French pastry through a distinctive
Vietnamese lensVietnamese Heritage Dinner with Madam Anh Tuyet & 
Chef Nguyen Hai Hung: a homage to Vietnamese 
home cookingPink Pearl by Olivier Elzer & Summer Le: eight-course
French and Vietnamese experience shaped by 
creativity, cultural exchange, and a shared respect for 
craftsmanship and place
The Grand BanquetVietnam in Celebration with Chef Olivier Elzer, Chef
Summer Le & Chef Cuong Nguyen, complemented by
a drinks program curated by Marco Dongi 
Heirloom AMVietnamese Heritage Breakfast at Tempus Fugit with 
Madam Anh Tuyet: an exploration of Vietnamese 
breakfast traditions
Heirloom PMPhu Quoc Seafood Lunch at Red Rum with Chef 
Cuong Nguyen & Chef Hai Hung celebrating the 
richness of Phu Quoc’s coastal waters 
The Shared Memory 
Menu		Champagne with a Sommelier: uncovers the stories,
terroir, and craftsmanship behind one of the world’s 
most celebrated wine regionsSunday Champagne Brunch by Olivier Elzer: a curated 
menu inspired by Phu Quoc’s seasonal produce, fresh 
seafood, and the balance of classical European
technique with contemporary Asian influences
Spirited SocialMarco Dongi Bar Takeover at Department of
Chemistry: an exploration of the island’s tropical fruits,
artisan flavors, and local botanicals through a menu of 
inventive cocktails
Journey To
Exceptional Taste		Bittersweet Chocolate Masterclass: explore a different 
side of Phu Quoc’s culinary identity through an intimate
masterclass dedicated to the island’s emerging cacao 
culture

Thailand, August 12th to 15th – The Naka Island, a Luxury Collection Resort & Spa, Phuket

Chefs [At The] TableThe Art of Omakase & Craft Brew Experience with 
Chef Agustin Balbi & Chef Joseph Talbot: an intimate 
culinary experience guided by seasonality and local 
ingredientsSix-Hands Dinner at Veranda with Chef Arnaud 
Sauthier, Chef Joseph Talbot & Pastry Chef Sylvain 
Constans celebrating craftsmanship, seasonality, and 
the flavors of the Andaman coastlineEight-Hands Culinary Journey at Aiyara with Chef
Duangporn “Bo” Songvisava, Chef Laongdao “Aong”
Tohkhot, Chef Ratchanee “Kob” Nu-On, and bespoke 
cocktail pairings by Jane Kaew-Yod
The Grand BanquetEight-Hands Dinner at The Beach Lawn with Chef
Agustin Balbi, Chef Arnaud Sauthier, Chef Joseph 
Talbot & Pastry Chef Sylvain Constans
The Shared Memory 
Menu		Sunset at Zbar with Bar Us bringing the signature
philosophy of Bangkok’s celebrated bar to the shores 
of Naka Yai Island
Spirited SocialGolden Hour Stories at Sea: handcrafted cocktails 
experience prepared by Adi Sukasta reflecting the 
aroma, colors and rhythm of the eveningGolden Hour Cocktails at Zbar with Adi Sukasta, and 
Fransiska Siregar
Journey To 
Exceptional Taste		Local Spirit, Refined Taste: a curated lunch pairing 
highlighting the natural abundance of Southern 
Thailand with selected craft spirits in collaboration with 
The Distillery Phuket – Home of Chalong BayNatural Dye Textile Workshop: a hands-on workshop 
with Bang Wan Phatthana Women Farmers 
Community Enterprise to understand transformation of
locally sourced botanicals into vibrant natural pigmentsArtisan Gin Blending with Kilo Spirits: an immersive gin 
workshop set against the secluded surroundings of The
Naka Island and create your personalized bottle 

Maldives, August 26th to 30th – The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort

Chefs [At The] TableAn Evening with Chef Chan & Chef Abdo: a refined 
dialogue between elevated Cantonese cuisine and 
sophisticated pan-Asian flavorsAn Atelier with Chef Emmanuel Stroobant & Chef 
Ahmet: an intimate four-hands cooking atelier featuring 
creativity, craftsmanship, and conversationCurated Omakase Lunch at T.Pan with Chef Takato 
Kitano: a contemporary Japanese culinary journeyALBA Dining Experience with Chef Emmanuel 
Stroobant: a showcase of contemporary Mediterranean 
cuisine
The Shared Memory 
Menu		Wine at Sunset with Master Sommeliers Thomas Ling 
and Kuday: an intimate wine tasting experience by the
seaAn Evening with Chef Taj & Brian Gonzalez: a curated
menu with cocktail pairings exploring the connection 
between Indian culinary heritage and the local character 
of island ingredients
Heirloom AMA Farewell with Flavor at ALBA: Mediterranean
breakfast experience highlighting vibrant flavors, fresh
seasonal ingredients, and comforting Mediterranean
classics
Spirited SocialSunset at The Whale Bar with Brian Gonzales: an 
exclusive one-night-only cocktail experience shaped by
contemporary mixology, island living, and the spirit of 
tropical evenings in the Maldives
Journey To 
Exceptional Taste		The Dine Around Experience: an immersive dining 
journey across the signature venues of the resort

Indonesia, September 9th to 11th – Mandapa, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve

Chefs [At The] TableWhere Indonesia’s Culinary Stories Come Alive with 
Chef Ketut Sartika, Chef Agung Ardiawan & Chef Wira
Hardiyansyah: a menu rooted in time-honored recipes
reflecting the evolving voice of Indonesian gastronomy
The Grand BanquetTwo Chefs, One Story of Indonesian Heritage with Chef
Syrco Bakker & Chef Bayu Timur: an exploration of 
evolving identity with evocative live performances
Heirloom PMA Four-Hands Dialogue of Land and Fermentation with
Chef Eka Sunarya & Chef Lee Daejin: a refined, 
fermentation-led dinner menu that celebrates Bali’s 
biodiversity while weaving in global perspective
Spirited SocialAmbar x Gold Bar with Andrei Marcu: Japanese 
precision and minimalist craft’s takeover at Mandapa’s 
sophisticated jungle bar overlooking the Ayung River
Journey To Exceptional TasteForage, Feast & Unwind: a guided foraging journey
and a jungle lunch featuring locally inspired specialties
served in an extraordinary natural setting with Chef 
Eka Sunarya & Chef Adi San, complemented by a 90-
minute massage at Mandapa Spa and dinner at Kubu

Japan, September 23rd to 26th – The Ritz-Carlton, Kyoto

Chefs [At The] TableThe Harmony of Japanese and European Traditions
with Katsuhito Inoue & Valentin Fouache: a showcase 
of European and Japanese artistic experience. Choice
of lunch or dinner experienceThe Flow of Kaiseki with Chef Ryo Okamoto & Chef
Shuichi Yamashita: a multi-course culinary narrative 
rooted in traditional Japanese hospitalityPreserving Perfection Edomae-style with Chef 
Tomohiro Goda: a celebration of sushi through an
intimate omakase journey
Heirloom PMKyoto’s Seasons at Mizuki with Chef Shuichi 
Yamashita, Chef Takuji Fujisawa & Chef Ryuta Iizuka: 
an exclusive, walk-around journey translates Kyoto’s 
changing landscapes into an immersive culinary 
celebrationA Symphony of Tempura x Sushi with Chef Taiseki 
Kojima & Chef Takuji Fujisawa: a four-hands menu 
pairing Edomae sushi precision with light, seasonal 
tempuraFire and Flair with Chef Mizuki Goro Koide & Chef
Ryuta Iizuka: the artistry and energy of teppanyaki
Page to PlateChef Angelo’s Italian Expressions at La Locanda:
celebrate Mediterranean principles and Japan’s micro-
seasons through a contemporary expression of 
regional Italian cuisineAn Afternoon with PIERRE HERMÉ PARIS reimagining
afternoon tea as a sensory journey blending timeless 
elegance with Kyoto’s contemporary serenity
The Shared Memory 
Menu		Where Kyoto’s Heritage Meets Fukuoka’s Gateway 
Spirit with Yosuke Asano & Shuto Yamanaka for a 
sensory dialogue between Japan’s historic maritime 
gateway and vibrant merchant hub
Spirited SocialA Celebration of Japanese Craftsmanship with Yosuke
Asano, Yasuhiro Kawakubo & Hajime Oshima: a 
masterclass in monozukuri to bridge Kyoto’s 
understated elegance with the sleek, contemporary 
energy of Tokyo’s cocktail culture

Japan, October 9th to 18th – Luminara, The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection

Chefs [At The] TableA Kyoto Culinary Journey with Chef Katsuhito Inoue
an elegant 4-course menu shaped by the philosophy of 
shichijuni-kou, accompanied by curated cocktail 
pairingsChef Kenji Yamanaka’s Seasonal Expression: a 
traditional Kyushu experience guided by the rhythm of
the season
Spirited SocialAn Evening with Kentaro Wada: featuring refined,
seasonal cocktails that reflect his precise, understated
style
Journey To 
Exceptional Taste		The Pastry Edit with Richard Long: a series of refined 
pastry experiences across multiple moments 
throughout the voyage, including a live demonstration

Exclusive hotel stay packages are available across destinations, whilst the Luxury Dining Series onboard Luminara, The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection is exclusively available for guests booked on the Japan voyage. Marriott Bonvoy members can also bid on these exceptional dining events using their Marriott Bonvoy Moments loyalty points. Visit Luxury Dining Series for more information.

About Luxury Group by Marriott International

With an unrivaled portfolio of dynamic luxury brands, Marriott International is creating authentic, rare, and enriching experiences sought by today’s global luxurian. Spanning all corners of the world, Marriott International’s Luxury Group offers a boundless network of more than 560 landmark hotels, resorts, and yachts in over 70 countries and territories through The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection, Bvlgari Hotels & Resorts, St. Regis Hotels & Resorts, EDITION, The Luxury Collection, JW Marriott, and W Hotels. From the world’s most iconic destinations to the ultimate undiscovered gems, the international hospitality leader’s collection of luxury brands is focused on elevating travel with highly contextualized, nuanced brand experiences that signal the future of luxury by allowing guests to indulge their passions while sparking personal growth. For more information, please visit Luxury.Marriott.com

About Marriott Bonvoy®

Marriott Bonvoy’s extraordinary portfolio offers renowned hospitality in the most memorable destinations in the world, with more than 30 brands that are tailored to every type of journey. From The Ritz-Carlton and St. Regis to W Hotels and more, Marriott Bonvoy has more luxury offerings than any other travel program. Members can earn points for stays at hotels and resorts, including all-inclusive resorts and premium home rentals, and through everyday purchases with co-branded credit cards. Members can redeem their points for experiences including future stays, Marriott Bonvoy Moments™, or through partners for luxurious products from Marriott Bonvoy Boutiques®. To enroll for free or for more information about Marriott Bonvoy, visit marriottbonvoy.com.

[1] Excluding in the Maldives


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