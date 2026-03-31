Cantina Latina Will Feature Bold Flavors Inspired by Latin America

NEW WINDSOR, N.Y. — Cafe Spice, a leader in the ready-to-eat Indian meal category, is bringing a new cuisine to the Latin food category. Cantina Latina, a vibrant new brand poised to revolutionize the prepared meals category, proudly announces the official launch of production for its authentic Latin ready-to-eat meals.

Cantina Latina brings the rich, diverse flavors of Latin America to consumers nationwide, starting with a delicious line of four distinct burrito bowls. This launch signals a significant opportunity for buyers and distributors to introduce an exciting new offering to their prepared foods sections.

Inspired by the rich culinary traditions spanning Latin America, Cantina Latina’s recipes are meticulously crafted by the culinary experts and internal team behind Cantina Latina, leveraging years of experience in developing high-quality, convenient meal solutions. Each dish is gluten-free, packed with protein, and designed to deliver genuine, vibrant flavors and premium ingredients, meeting the growing consumer demand for global cuisine that is both accessible and authentic. As part of their commitment to quality ingredients, the team sources premium chicken, beef, and pork raised without antibiotics and uses canola-free oil.

“We saw an incredible opportunity to bring the same passion for authentic flavors and convenience that defines Cafe Spice to the vibrant world of Latin American cuisine,” said Sameer Malhotra, CEO & Co-Founder of Cantina Latina and Cafe Spice. “Cantina Latina is more than just a new product line; it’s a celebration of Latin culinary heritage, made accessible for today’s busy lifestyles. Our team has poured their heart and expertise into developing recipes that truly capture the essence of these beloved dishes, and we are confident they will be a huge hit with consumers.”

The initial product offering from Cantina Latina features four unique and flavorful burrito bowls, perfect for a quick, satisfying, and delicious meal. These bowls are designed for retail placement in the prepared meals section, offering a convenient and high-quality option for shoppers seeking diverse and flavorful meal solutions.

With production now underway, Cantina Latina is actively seeking partnerships with buyers and distributors eager to expand their prepared meal offerings with this exciting new brand. These innovative, ready-to-eat Latin meals represent a significant growth opportunity for retailers seeking to attract new customers and cater to the increasing demand for global, convenient, and high-quality food options.

About Cantina Latina

Cantina Latina is a new brand dedicated to bringing authentic, ready-to-eat Latin American cuisine to homes across the nation. Leveraging the proven expertise and operational excellence of Cafe Spice, a leading provider of high-quality Indian ready-to-eat meals, Cantina Latina is committed to culinary integrity, convenience, and flavor. Each meal is crafted with premium ingredients and inspired by the diverse culinary traditions of Latin America.